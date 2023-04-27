The WNET Group Celebrates Earth Month with Launch of PBS Nature FAST Channel on Pluto TV

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The WNET Group is proud to announce the launch of its 24/7 free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel for nature lovers on Pluto TV. From breathtaking landscapes and stunning wildlife footage to fascinating insights into how our planet works, PBS Nature is a channel that viewers can enjoy watching every day at any time.

"This new channel is an extension of our effort toward making our award-winning Nature programs available to audiences everywhere," said Neal Shapiro, president and CEO of The WNET Group. These programs educate our audiences about the wonders of the natural world and inspire them to be more mindful about their impact on our planet; our partnership with Pluto TV is primed to help us do that."

Launched April 22 on Pluto TV, PBS Nature showcases newly released episodes from the library of 40 seasons of Nature programming. Whether a tree hugger or couch potato, viewers will delight in the monthly schedule on Pluto TV including classic episodes voiced by creator and host George Page such as Phantom of the Forest; The World of Penguins; Galapagos: How They Got There; Tiwai: Island of the Apes; Born to Run; and Forces of the Wild I: In the Beginning.

Executive Vice President, Content Strategy & Global Partnerships of Paramount Streaming, Amy Kuessner added, "We are thrilled to bring this new channel to viewers across the country. There's no better place than Pluto TV to explore the quality content from PBS Nature that connects our viewers with the natural wonders and beauty of planet Earth."

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience of 79 million monthly active users. The Emmy ® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with over 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV's growing international footprint extends across three continents and over 35 markets.

About The WNET Group

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW21 , THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS , New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS , the arts and culture media provider; newsroom NJ Spotlight News ; and FAST channel PBS Nature. Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs MetroFocus and NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for more than 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including multiplatform initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

