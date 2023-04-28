Introducing EIRA Water's Refined Brand Identity: "Pure Norwegian. Mineral Water."

DUBAI, UAE, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EIRA Water, a leading provider of premium bottled water, is proud to unveil its new refined brand identity with a fresh descriptor, "Pure Norwegian. Mineral Water." This transformation reflects the company's commitment to providing consumers with the purest and highest quality water while celebrating the rich culture and heritage of Norway.

EIRA WATER REFINED BRAND IDENTITY (PRNewswire)

The story behind EIRA Water, "The Power of EIR - Through the Purity of Water," embraces the essence of Norway, the happiest place on earth, and the purity of its water sources. EIRA Water is low in minerals and perfected by nature, unfiltered and bottled straight at the source, ensuring the highest quality and taste for our consumers.

EIRA Water's redesigned wordmark features a modern classic typeface with roman style serifs that create a sense of history and culture. The display font is inspired by vintage travel posters and magazines, adding an exotic touch to the brand. Spaced-out lettering further enhances the ultra-premium appeal synonymous with EIRA Water.

The unique EIR monogram, which will soon be featured on all of EIRA's bottles, is inspired by the runic alphabet of Norse mythology. It is a bind rune that spells out the name of Eir, the healer of Asgard and the goddess of health and youth, from which the name EIRA is derived.

EIRA Water is excited to announce the launch of a redesigned PET range featuring a wider array of formats and an all-new aluminum range in Q4 of 2023. The shape of the new EIRA Water PET bottle is inspired by perfume bottles, evoking a sense of ultra-premium quality. Its elixir-like iconic shape stands out in the sector and is truly unique. The simplicity of the bottle design draws from Norwegian design codes, which take their inspiration from nature itself.

In addition to these exciting developments, EIRA Water is also working on a new state-of-the-art website to be launched in Q3 of 2023. This website will offer an enhanced user experience and provide customers with easy access to our full product range and latest news.

As a company, EIRA Water remains dedicated to providing exceptional water that embodies the purity and power of Eir, while celebrating Norway's rich heritage. Our new refined brand identity strengthens our commitment to delivering only the finest water to our consumers worldwide.

For more information about EIRA Water's new brand identity and upcoming product launches, please visit our website at www.eirawater.com or contact our marketing team at marketing@eirawater.com.

EIRA WATER'S REDESIGNED WORDMARK (PRNewswire)

EIR MONOGRAM (PRNewswire)

EIRA Water logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EIRA Water