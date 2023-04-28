NATSO, SIGMA COMMEND SUMMERTIME WAIVER FOR E15 SALES

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing truck stops and travel plazas, and SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers, commended the Biden Administration for permitting summertime sales of gasoline containing 15 percent ethanol (E15) to ensure optimal fuel availability for consumers during the busy summer driving season.

"E15 enables fuel retailers to improve gasoline's emissions characteristics while lowering fuel prices at the pump," said David Fialkov, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs at NATSO and SIGMA. "We commend the Biden Administration for taking this important step to allow us to continue doing that."

NATSO and SIGMA, which represent more than 80 percent of the motor fuel sales in the United States, have long supported a legislative fix to permanently allow year-round E15, but in recent months have asked EPA to permit summer E15 sales in 2023.

High inflation, coupled with lingering supply chain disruptions and geopolitical unrest have injected volatility into the supply chain that is unlikely to change in coming months. Current fuel supplies are adequate to meet consumer demand, but supplies can quickly shift amid higher seasonal demand or unexpected market disruptions, such as hurricanes or refinery outages.

