Pure Romance Transitions to Omnichannel Business

Company Moves Away from Multi-Level Sales to Improve and Modernize the Customer Experience

CINCINNATI, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Romance, a pioneer in the sexual wellness industry, announced that starting on May 1, 2023, it is shifting away from a multi-level sales model to improve and modernize the customer experience. The Company will take an integrated approach to its business and will provide customers with a unified experience across all channels and touchpoints including through the Company's Consultants and website.

The shift marks an important next step for Pure Romance. The announcement comes as part of the broader strategy to better meet the demands and expectations of today's consumer, while maintaining its commitment to the mission on which Pure Romance was founded.

"For 30 years, Pure Romance has been a pioneer in the sexual wellness industry, providing education, resources, and best-in-class products to our customers. This next chapter is a continuation of that legacy and will allow us to focus on improving our customer experience to make it as personalized and seamless as possible," said Pure Romance's Chief Executive Officer Chris Cicchinelli. "We know it's important to update the way we sell our products so we can best meet the shifting demands of consumers – including how they choose to shop. We are grateful for our talented team of employees and Consultants who are embracing this advancement and remain dedicated to the mission of our business."

Throughout this transition, customers can continue to buy and receive Pure Romance products through a personalized concierge experience with the Company's certified Consultants and through the Pure Romance website. The Company will continue to invest in Consultants and provide best-in-class products for consumers. Last week, the Company launched six new products, including two vibrators, a couples toy, a set of luxury fragrances, a whole-body deodorant, and a special edition lubricant. All products are available for purchase on the Company's website or through Consultants.

