Adolfson & Peterson Construction Wins 2023 MREJ Award

The general contractor won Minnesota Real Estate Journal's Best Education & Daycare award for its work on Carver Elementary School

MINNEAPOLIS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP), a national, family-owned construction management and contracting company, today announced it won Minnesota Real Estate Journal's Best Education & Daycare award for the recent addition and renovation of Carver Elementary School in Maplewood, Minnesota. The Minnesota RE Journal hosts an annual Real Estate Awards program that showcases the top achievements and developments in the state of the past year.

Exterior shot of Carver Elementary School in Maplewood, MN (PRNewswire)

"This award is a direct reflection of AP's collaboration with clients and designers and our creative, innovative and proactive solutions-based approaches to prioritizing students' best interests," said Jeff Martin, Project Executive, Adolfson & Peterson Construction. "The AP team understands students come first in all we do — from preconstruction through to project completion and well into the life span of the facilities. We are dedicated to providing school districts with exceptional construction management services that result in the best educational facilities for staff and students."

The Carver Elementary School project began with a three-story, 105,00-sf classroom addition. The first floor of the addition houses the STEM classrooms which have a green vegetated roof. A temporary kitchen was built in the STEM classrooms to accommodate the school while the new cafeteria was being constructed. Once the addition was complete, approximately 80% of the existing building was demolished and a new cafeteria was built in the location of the old classrooms. The remaining building was renovated into new administrative offices and pre-k rooms. A separate area was constructed and dedicated to bus and parent parking with traffic control gates and a stormwater collection system.

AP has worked with North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale ISD 622 since 2018 on a variety of projects totaling $300+ million. Previous projects include Castle Elementary School, Richardson Elementary School, Carver Elementary School, John Glenn Middle School, Skyview Middle School, Tartan High School, and several long-term facilities maintenance (LTFM) projects.

AP has renovated or built more than 1,500 elementary, middle and high school campuses in its 75 years of operation, making it one of the largest builders of K-12 and specialty charter schools in the nation. AP is dedicated to working on projects that help build stronger communities where its employees live and work. The organization's sense of purpose in constructing buildings for the public good differentiates its business from its competitors.

About Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) is a leading construction management firm in the U.S. and consistently ranked as a Top 100 Contractor by Engineering News Record (ENR). It remains a trusted family-owned business known for quality, reliability and strong partner relationships while maintaining one of the strongest safety records in the industry. AP offers preconstruction, construction and contracting services across multiple market segments and geographic regions with more than 650 employees and offices in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas and Wyoming.

