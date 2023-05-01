Beekeeper's Naturals Is Giving Away Free Gut Health Supplements, Here's Why…

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beekeeper's Naturals is so confident customers will feel the superiority of their clinically-studied* 3-in-1 Complete Gut Health formula, that they are giving it away for free. The TikTok campaign unleashes authentic reviews showing real results from creators and invites their viewers to get a free 10-day supply with no strings attached.

Beekeeper's Naturals (PRNewswire)

The brand recently completed their first human clinical study and the results were unrivaled. With over half of participants feeling an improvement in gut health the first 5-7 days and 71% reporting a reduction in bloating in 14 days of taking the product.

"Beekeeper's Naturals Complete Gut Health is one of few products on the market that combine the three necessary components to improve the gut microbiome and is the world's first gut formula to use bee propolis. Propolis serves as the prebiotic, which has the unique ability to feed the good bacteria in the gut." - Dr. Danny Clark, N.D.

The proprietary 3-in-1 formula delivers pre-, pro-, and postbiotics containing 150mg of Propolis, Tributyrin, and two of the most clinically studied probiotic strains—Bacillus Coagulans SC 208 and Bacillus Subtilis HU58. Each daily dose supports the growth of good gut bacteria, increases microbiome diversity, and strengthens the gut lining to promote digestive regularity and fortify immune response.

"As someone with auto-immune and food sensitivities, I developed this product to empower people to take their gut health into their own hands. Complete Gut Health has removed the need for multiple products to support a healthy microbiome and the clinical results have shown the impact on everything from bloating to sleep quality." - Carly Stein Kremer, Founder of Beekeeper's Naturals

With a focus on sustainability, Beekeeper's Naturals also announces the switch for their 3-in-1 Complete Gut Health from plastic packaging to reusable glass jars and introduces refill packs for subscribed customers, starting June 2023.

As the fastest growing brand in the Immune category* and the #1 in Cold & Flu on Amazon, Beekeeper's Naturals sells 2 bottles of Propolis Throat Spray every minute and remains a cult favorite for proactive immune support. Expansions into brain health, sinus categories and gut health further solidifies their status as a leader in the health industry and their mission to reinvent the medicine cabinet.

For a free 10-day sample of 3-in-1 Complete Gut Health, please visit beekeepersnaturals.com/sample. Beekeeper's Naturals is 3-in-1 Complete Gut Health is now also available to shop in-store at select Target and Erewhon locations, as well as online at amazon.com and beekeepersnaturals.com. Join Beekeeper's Naturals community on Instagram @beekeepers_naturals and on TikTok @beekeepers_naturals .

About Beekeeper's Naturals:

Founded by Carly Stein Kremer in 2017, Beekeeper's Naturals is disrupting the healthcare industry by leveraging the ancient ingredient, propolis, in groundbreaking formats to provide clean, effective alternatives to traditional medicine. The company develops powerful solutions to modern health issues, like brain fog, gut health, and daily immunity. All products are third-party tested to triple check they're pesticide-free, keeping both humans and bees healthy.

Beekeeper's Naturals has built their supply chain around the wellbeing of the bees—sourcing from sustainable sanctuaries and donating 100% of proceeds from their merch to the leading bee research institutions to support pollinator protection.

* We conducted a single-arm observational study on Complete Gut Health over a 28 day period on 34 participants experiencing at least one of the following symptoms: regular bloating/gas, irregular bowel movements, heartburn, or poor digestive health.

**Based on retail SPINS Data 2023 reporting

Press Contact:

beekeepers@infinitycreativeagency.com

Beekeeper's Naturals Complete Gut Health (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beekeeper's Naturals