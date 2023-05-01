Leslie Doggett Industries Acquires Four Auto Dealerships: Kinsel Toyota, Ford, Lincoln and Mazda

HOUSTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Leslie Doggett Industries ("Doggett") acquired four Kinsel Auto dealerships in Beaumont, Texas effective Monday, May 1, 2023. Doggett, through their Auto Group Division, has acquired Kinsel's Toyota, Ford, Lincoln, and Mazda dealerships (owned and managed by Beaumont's legendary car dealer, Joe Bob Kinsel), located on Eastex Freeway 96 in the heart of Beaumont's metro area. Doggett has been a Ford dealer for four years in Houston after acquiring Landmark Ford on the North Freeway in 2018. Since that acquisition, Doggett has received the Ford Motor Company's highest performing and highest customer satisfaction award, The Ford President's Award, for two consecutive years and has been recognized as the fastest-growing Ford store in the United States. With that performance, Doggett and The Ford Motor Company have been eager for Doggett to add more Ford dealerships to the Doggett Group of companies. In addition, Doggett has been a Toyota Industrial dealer since 1993, winning their coveted President's Award more than fifteen times.

Leslie Doggett Industries (PRNewsfoto/Leslie Doggett Industries) (PRNewswire)

William Doggett, COO and President of Doggett Industries commented on his family's experience as a Ford Dealer and his thoughts going forward, "Doggett is a huge believer in the future of Ford given the current Ford strategy on three fronts: First, Ford's determination to push-forward with their market leading gas, diesel and hybrid models, investing heavily in IC vehicles and believing in the future of IC vehicles; second, their robust Electric vehicle roll-out which will be second-to-none including the F150 Lightning, SUVs and the E-Mustang; and third and finally, Ford's exciting work truck line-up which has maintained its number 1 market share position for decades. No other manufacturer comes close to this exciting 3-legged strategy, in my opinion. With Toyota, we have been partners for more than 30 years and we are extremely excited to be an auto dealer for them. Toyota being the number 1 most reliable vehicle sold, the number 1 market share brand sold and their leading technology with hybrids is a winning combination for Toyota, Doggett and our customers. We are anxious to give Toyota automotive customers the same great service we've provided industrial customers over the past 30 years."

Brian McLemore, CEO of Doggett, says that "Doggett has found that the Ford Motor Company and Doggett are very similar enterprises given the family culture deeply embedded in both. That's somewhat unusual in enterprises our size." McLemore continues, "Doggett is one of Houston's largest family-owned businesses measured by sales volume, all achieved by putting the customer first and living the motto that 'Uptime is Everything for our Customers and technicians are the lifeblood of our business.'"

Jason Mosley, Vice President and GM of the Doggett Automotive Group says, "Doggett is the John Deere Construction Equipment dealer and the Toyota Material Handling dealer for Beaumont (east Texas) and we are confident these five businesses will complement each other by providing customers with a single world-class supplier for their auto, construction equipment and forklift needs. Doggett expects these Ford, Lincoln and Mazda stores to add over $200 million in sales volume to Doggett's growing enterprise within 18 months, all driven by Doggett's customer First Approach of providing a wonderful truly different customer experience."

Leslie Doggett Industries ("Doggett") is one of Houston's largest family-owned businesses with annual sales volume exceeding $2 billion from the sale, rental and support services for Industrial Equipment, Automotive & Light Trucks, and Highway & Vocation Trucks and Trailers through 47 dealerships/locations throughout Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Arkansas and parts of northern Mexico. Founded by Leslie Doggett and Brady Carruth in 1993, Doggett has over 3,000 full-time employees and is acclaimed as North America's largest John Deere Construction and Forestry Dealer.

Doggett Company Profile OEM and Area of Responsibility – Dealership Locations Construction & Forestry Division: John Deere - State of Louisiana, East Texas and South Texas LinkBelt Cranes – State of Louisiana Material Handling Division: Toyota – Southern half of Texas and West Texas Auto & Light Truck Division: Ford (Houston and Beaumont), Lincoln (Beaumont), Mazda

(Beaumont), Toyota (Beaumont) Hwy. & Vocational Truck Division: Freightliner and Great Dane – State of Arkansas, South Texas

and West Texas

