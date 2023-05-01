The Louis Opens its Doors in Wilson, Arkansas

The Introduction of a 16-Room Boutique Hotel

Anchors Ambitious Expansion Plans in the Heart of the Arkansas Delta

WILSON, Ark., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson, Arkansas has welcomed the opening of a new boutique luxury hotel, The Louis . This opulent hotel located at Three Cross Street, boasts a collection of five private cottages and 16 rooms, including three grand suites, all of which offer an unforgettable experience of Southern charm and hospitality. Guestroom reservations for The Louis open as of May 16, 2023.

Nestled in the heart of the Arkansas Delta on the Blues Highway, Wilson epitomizes the future of small-town Southern life, and The Louis stands as a proud anchor to these ambitious expansion plans, which The Lawrence family has been leading for over a decade. The Louis is named after a beloved resident's late French bulldog, who was known as the town's de facto concierge. The hotel is thoughtfully restored by FODA Design and is housed within a 100-year-old building that has been beautifully renovated to reflect Wilson's signature Tudor-style architecture.

"We are thrilled to introduce The Louis and its opening heralds an exciting next chapter in the ongoing revitalization of this dynamic, vibrant community in the Arkansas Delta," says Jeff Kmiec, CEO of the Town of Wilson. "Wilson embraces visitors from the minute they arrive. We are delighted to share our intuitive hospitality, exquisite farm-to-table dining, design-centered placemaking and progressive education with those discovering Wilson for the first time, and those who already have a special place for it in their hearts."

The Louis offers guests an array of luxurious accommodations, including plush Peacock Alley bed linens and towels made from locally grown cotton. Daily turn-down service emphasizes Southern hospitality, including a homemade cookie menu featuring local culinarians including Miss Brandie's Chocolate Chip Cookies and Miss Sweet Virginia's homemade butter cookies, crafted using a 125-year-old recipe from a beloved member of the Wilson community.

In addition to the well-appointed accommodations, The Louis offers regionally inspired cuisine and cocktails at two unique dining and lounge destinations. Menus utilize thoughtfully sourced ingredients from the surrounding Delta region, including local catfish from the Mississippi River and long grain Arkansas rice. Staple, tucked into the intimate lobby, offers a curated bar menu of snacks, classic and signature cocktails, and an extensive wine list proudly featuring selections from acclaimed Heitz Cellar in Napa County. Cottonwood, the rooftop terrace of The Louis, offers guests an elevated outdoor experience with views of the stunning Arkansas Delta sunsets and occasional crop dusting aircraft.

The Louis will offer ample meeting and event spaces, including sophisticated indoor and outdoor venues for professional and casual business meetings, accommodating up to 300 people. The Cottonwood rooftop terrace, Upland, The River Room, and the City Room are just a few of the dynamic spaces that The Louis offers.

The Wilson Motor Club, debuting in late 2023 and sharing a footprint with The Louis, will feature a 12-car private collection and museum of automobiles owned by Gaylon Lawrence, including a 1955 Aston Martin DB2 and 1961 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider, among other 1950-1960's two seat convertibles important to racing and pop culture. The museum also offers an immersive experience including synchronized lighting, audio, and video to create a spectacle that honors the autos, all of which are in Concur d'Elegance condition, and their great history.

"Amidst the buzz and excitement surrounding The Louis' grand opening, one thing is clear: a novel era of hospitality has emerged in the region," says Tom Smith, the Senior Vice President of Inclusion, Community, and Sustainability. "As the town of Wilson experiences a revival, it exudes a magnetic spirit that captivates visitors, offering them an unparalleled chance to savor the soul of the Delta, its energy, and, of course, its abundant treasures. The Louis is poised to become the ultimate gateway because there is simply no other town as magical as Wilson."

The approximately 900-person town of Wilson is five miles from the Mississippi River and a 45-minute drive from Memphis, Tennessee. Nestled among rich agricultural farmland and thousands of acres of cotton fields, the historic town square is bookended by The Louis and adjacent Cottage Collection, the Wilson Cafe, the Hampson Archeological Museum, and the Historic Wilson Theatre.

For more information about The Louis Hotel, please visit: https://thelouishotel.com/ or call 870-655-6001.

ACCOMODATIONS & AMENITIES

Reflecting Wilson's signature Tudor-style architecture and Southern charm, The Louis and Cottage Collection offer luxurious accommodations in a historic setting. The Louis' 16 guest rooms, including three grand suites, combine whimsy and intrigue and offer plush Peacock Alley bed linens and towels made from Wilson-grown cotton and daily turn-down service that emphasizes Southern hospitality.

Accommodations include Corner Suite, Terrace Suite, Park View King, Terrace King, City View King and an ADA Terrace King. Additional amenities and services include custom Grown Alchemist bath products, a complimentary overnight shoeshine service along with a thoughtful pet-friendly welcome of custom dog tags, tennis balls, and Tom Beckbe leashes upon request.

A voluminous, 20-foot ceiling welcomes guests upon entrance to The Louis' lobby and provides a clear sight line to the Staple's dramatic marble bar. The rustic concrete floor provides an ode to industrial architecture while soft accents in the furnishings and materials, including classic white shiplap layered with walnut and two murals with subtle train and cotton references provide a sense of place. The property's spa, Mend, will provide guests of The Louis as well as members access to an extensive array of spa treatments when it opens in 2024.

CULINARY OFFERINGS

The Louis offers two unique dining and lounge destinations for hotel guests and visitors to Wilson: the Staple lounge and Cottonwood rooftop terrace. Under the direction of Todd Rogers, VP of Culinary, Farming and Culture, the Staple lounge and Cottonwood rooftop terrace offer menus utilizing thoughtfully sourced ingredients from the surrounding Delta region, including local catfish from the Mississippi River and long grain Arkansas rice. Signature dishes include Wilson Deviled Eggs sourced from the Grange farm; Fried Green Tomato Caprese with Buffalo Mozzarella Balsamic Glaze; Slow Braised Short Ribs and Potato Gnocchi with Mushroom Bordelaise Sauce; Blackened Shrimp and Cheesy Grits with Tomato Gravy; and Warm White Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel and Chocolate Sauce.

Tucked into the intimate lobby, the Staple offers a curated bar menu of snacks, classic and signature cocktails and an extensive wine list proudly featuring selections from long-time partner Heitz Cellar. Local craft brews are equally at home alongside a collection of rare and highly allocated spirits, including bourbon, scotch, cognac and tequila. Guests looking for expert guidance based on their favorite flavor profile are encouraged to opt for the 'Dealer's Choice,' which enables the bartender to hand craft a unique, bespoke cocktail.

Cottonwood sits on the roof of The Louis, two stories above the historic Wilson Town Square. Here, guests enjoy an elevated outdoor experience with lounge seating, lush garden and greenery, custom-made fire pits, and a casual yet elegant environment for gathering and making memories while taking in the stunning Arkansas Delta sunsets. Signature cocktails include the Cottonwood Punch, a rum cocktail with orange, cranberry and pineapple notes, and the Memphis Mule created with locally distilled Old Dominick spirits, pineapple juice, ginger beer, and mint.

THE GRANGE

The Grange, opening May 16, will offer fresh, delicious small-batch food and drink. Focusing on quality over large-scale production, The Grange puts flavor first and encourages guests to take their time. Family recipes are sprinkled with innovative ideas and a limited seasonal menu based on what fresh ingredients are available locally. The Grange offers a thoughtful dessert, coffee, and tea program, including house-made coffee syrups, fresh lemon mint tea and coffee sourced from Arkansas.

ABOUT WILSON:

The town of Wilson is home to the soul of the Arkansas Delta, where small-town Southern life takes on a whole new meaning. Perched on the iconic Blues Highway, Wilson embodies the spirit of the future, brimming with possibilities and potential. A bustling agricultural hub, Wilson is renowned for its unwavering commitment to hospitality, fine farm-to-table dining, visionary design, and progressive education. With a population of around 900, Wilson is located a few miles from the Mississippi River and only 45 minutes from Memphis. The charming small Southern town has become a veritable magnet for both locals and curious visitors alike, all eager to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of music, food, and art that defines this region.

