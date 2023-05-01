NComputing Partners with My Flex/EQBR to Revolutionize Web3 Payments and Rewards Solution

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NComputing, a leading provider of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solutions, has entered into a partnership with My Flex, an EQBR company, to develop its own Web3 ecosystem. The partnership aims to deploy the next generation payments and rewards solution for NComputing's customers and end users, making it easier for them to purchase NComputing's products and services directly or through its partners and resellers across the world while offering a flexible rewards program.

Through this partnership, NComputing plans to develop its own Web3 powered payment and rewards solution, allowing its customers to transact with ease and security. The company's goal is to provide an efficient and cost-effective payment solution for its partners and resellers to purchase their VDI solutions and create channel engagement strategies with their end customers while benefiting from the advantages of Web3 technology.

NComputing is confident that building out this ecosystem will empower its partners and resellers with Web3 technology to market and sell Ncomputing's solutions. By leveraging disruptive technology, NComputing aims to deliver a highly secure and reliable payment and rewards solution for its customers and partners around the world.

"My Flex is an innovative Web3 technology company that offers a wide range of Web3 solutions to its customers," said Young Song, Founder of NComputing. "This partnership aligns with our vision to reinvigorate Ncomputing's channels by providing innovative solutions to empower our partners and resellers with new ways to market and sell our VDI solutions to our end customers worldwide."

"We are delighted to partner with NComputing to develop a Web3 powered payment and rewards solution for its customers and partners," said Soon Kim, CEO of My Flex. "Our team of experts is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of today's businesses, and we believe this partnership will help streamline their payments while providing brand new ways for their partners and resellers to market their solutions."

With this new partnership, NComputing and My Flex are poised to transform the virtual desktop solutions market, providing a secure and efficient way for their customers to purchase Ncomputing products and services. The companies are committed to delivering new and reliable payment and reward solutions that meet the needs of businesses around the world.

About NComputing

NComputing ( https://www.ncomputing.com ) is a technology company that specializes in virtual desktop solutions. Founded in 2003, the company provides innovative and cost-effective virtualization solutions to schools, businesses, and government organizations. NComputing's products allow multiple users to share a single computer or server, enabling organizations to save on hardware and maintenance costs. Their virtual desktop solutions are designed to be easy-to-use, secure, and scalable. NComputing's goal is to help organizations optimize their IT resources and improve productivity through their innovative virtualization solutions.

About My Flex

My Flex ( https://myflex.xyz ), an EQBR company, is a Web3 technology company that was founded in 2022 with the goal of expanding EQBR's presence in the US market by targeting enterprise companies who are seeking to adopt Web3 technology. My Flex leverages EQBR's blockchain infrastructure technology to provide innovative solutions that meet the needs of today's businesses.

About EQBR

EQBR ( https://www.eqbr.com ) is a blockchain infrastructure technology company that has launched its own proprietary blockchain technology, as well as EQ Hub, a no-code blockchain developer toolkit, and Whisper, a Web3 super app providing a gateway into the Web 3.0 world. Founded in 2019, EQBR's expertise in blockchain allows them to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

Contact:

Benjamin Tu

Head of Growth and Marketing

My Flex, an EQBR company

btu@myflex.xyz

My Flex: Website | Twitter | Linkedin

EQBR: Website | Twitter | Linkedin | Medium

View original content:

SOURCE My Flex, an EQBR company