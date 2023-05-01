ViaLase to Present Clinical Data at the 2023 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting

ALISA VIEJO, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaLase, Inc ., a clinical stage medical technology company focused on addressing unmet needs in the conventional glaucoma treatment paradigm with the development of a truly noninvasive image-guided femtosecond laser treatment to enhance glaucoma patient care, today announced that it will present first-in-human clinical data and a technology overview during the 2023 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting to be held May 5-8, 2023 in San Diego, California.

ViaLase will present first-in-human clinical data and a technology overview during the ASCRS 2023 Annual Meeting.

Presentations at Eyecelerator and ASCRS 2023 will provide insights into ViaLase's new technology and 2-year outcomes of the first-in-human initial study of femtosecond laser image-guided high-precision trabeculotomy (FLigHT) treatment in patients with glaucoma.

"We are excited to present our 2-year clinical data to the ophthalmic community and continue to share the potential value of the micron accuracy, non-invasive treatment of glaucoma performed with advanced image-guided, femtosecond laser technology," said Tibor Juhasz, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ViaLase, Inc. "The results mark an important first step in demonstrating FLigHT's potential as a safe and effective treatment option for patients with primary open angle glaucoma. We are optimistic about the new opportunities ViaLase's FLigHT treatment can offer to practices and patients alike."

The corporate and clinical presentations are scheduled as follows:

About ViaLase, Inc.

ViaLase, Inc. is a globally-minded, venture capital-backed, clinical stage medical technology company located in Aliso Viejo, CA. ViaLase is focused on disrupting the conventional glaucoma treatment paradigm with the introduction of a truly noninvasive image-guided femtosecond laser treatment that enhances glaucoma patient care. With a leadership team that has vast experience developing, designing, manufacturing, and commercializing the first femtosecond lasers for ophthalmic surgery for refractive and cataract patients, ViaLase is now bringing that expertise and innovation to glaucoma patients. ViaLase believes in collaborating closely with health care providers, payers, societies, and patients to inform our product development and commercial activities with the goal of bringing this revolutionary treatment to glaucoma patients across the globe. For more information, visit www.ViaLase.com .

