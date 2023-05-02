Family Entertainment Television, Inc. Renews John Wayne Films for FMC and FETV

SOUTH BEND, Ind., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Entertainment Television, Inc. announced today that it has renewed a selection of films starring the legendary John Wayne following a successful first stint in 2022. The featured titles include some of The Duke's most iconic characters and storylines such as El Dorado, Big Jake, Rio Bravo, and Sands of Iwo Jima. The titles will air on both FMC and FETV starting in June of 2023 and continue through December.

John Wayne on FETV and FMC. (PRNewswire)

"The FETV and FMC audiences have spoken – they love our John Wayne films and they want more!" said Jaclyn Rann Cohen, EVP Content Acquisitions and Strategy for FETV and FMC. "We are happy to oblige and have been hard at work building a bespoke schedule of quintessential John Wayne movies. We are excited to present these curated titles for seven straight months, while also engaging with our audience on social media through trivia and authentic backstory surrounding the programming."

Beginning June 2nd, FMC will air a John Wayne film presented as the "John Wayne Friday Night Feature" every Friday night

at 8p ET. The same film will air during the "John Wayne Movie Matinee" Sundays at 3p ET on FETV. In the first half of 2022,

the "John Wayne Movie Matinee" on FETV reached nearly 3.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Source: Nielsen (NTI) NPOWER, Total Audience, L+SD; Program reach based on a 1 min. qualifier.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching more than 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1970's, and is currently available on Dish Network, Comcast/Xfinity, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

Media Contact:

Adam Sumrall

Executive Vice President

adamsumrall@fetv.tv

(PRNewsfoto/FETV) (PRNewswire)

Family Movie Classics (PRNewsfoto/FETV) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FETV