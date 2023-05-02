FDA Roundup: May 02, 2023

On Monday, the FDA approved the xT CDx (Tempus Labs Inc.), a next generation sequencing (NGS)-based companion diagnostic (CDx) that detects certain mutations in RAS genes in tumor samples of colorectal cancer patients to aid in the identification of patients who may be eligible for targeted treatment therapies with cetuximab or panitumumab. If Tempus xT CDx does not detect a mutation (presumed to be RAS mutation-negative), then panitumumab or cetuximab may be appropriate treatment options. In addition, the xT CDx can be used to detect the presence of somatic variants in 648 different genes using DNA isolated from Formalin-Fixed Paraffin Embedded (FFPE) tumor tissue specimens and matched normal blood or saliva specimens, from previously diagnosed cancer patients with solid malignant neoplasms. Test results are generated using information from several databases including information derived from the FDA-recognized Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's Oncology Knowledge Base (OncoKB), a tumor mutation database that contains detailed information regarding specific alterations in cancer genes. This is the latest example of the FDA's ongoing commitment to advance access to diagnostic testing that has reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness and is intended to aid health care professionals in making more informed decisions for patients.

On Monday, April 24 , the FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Status COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test for Home Use (manufactured by Princeton BioMeditech Corp.). Validation data to support the EUA of this test was gathered through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Independent Test Assessment Program (ITAP), established as a collaboration between the FDA and the NIH. The test can be used for serial testing for symptomatic people within the first 5 days of symptom onset or for people who do not have symptoms, and shows results in 15 minutes. This test should always be repeated if a negative result is found - at least 2 times over 3 days with at least 48 hours between tests if the person has symptoms, or at least 3 times over 5 days with at least 48 hours between tests if the person does not have symptoms. The test can be used for people ages 14 years or older with a self-collected nasal swab sample and ages 2 years or older when an adult collects the nasal swab sample.



