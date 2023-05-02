Genuine Marketing Group Inc. announces agreement with Label-Aire, Inc. a Leading Label Systems and Labeling Equipment provider

MINNEAPOLIS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GMGZ) has entered an agreement with Label-Aire, Inc. to serve as the company's Label and ZPTAG™ application partner. Headquartered in Fullerton, California, Label-Aire, Inc. provides advanced and reliable pressure-sensitive labeling machinery to blue-chip firms worldwide. With over 50 years of innovative design and backed by the industry's most experienced and responsive labeling systems distributor network, Label-Aire will provide worldwide services and support for GMG¸ ZPTAG™ and its wide variety of brand manufacturer customers.

With zero down time capabilities and a focus on saving customers money, Label-Aire and GMG join forces for seamless integration into existing production lines and packaging facilities while providing product authentication and secure supply chain verification for retailers and consumers the world over. With a broad range of labeling solutions, Label-Aire will provide for the multi-package challenges and systematic placement of ZPTAG™ on products in multiple countries while adhering to and addressing compliance standards and regulations.

George Allen, Label-Aire, Inc. President stated, "Label-Aire has been providing custom supply chain labeling solutions for decades and we are pleased to be working closely with GMG. We look forward to providing a custom labeling solution for their innovative ZPTAG™ authentication system. GMG is totally committed to protecting consumers by providing them with the power of real-time product authentication and secure supply chain verification right in the palm of their hands."

Genuine Marketing Group CEO, Chuck Chastain commented, "Label-Aire's long history of international service and expertise in the label and tag application field is certainly a major reason for our confidence in them as a partner. Couple that with George Allen's willingness to customize labelers to our ZPTAG™ spec. as well as provide consulting and insight at every level of the design process and we knew we need look no further. GMG is proud to bring Label-Aire into our growing family of partners."

About Label-Aire, Inc.:

Label-Aire, Inc. is a leading designer and manufacturer of pressure-sensitive labelers and labeling systems. Over 50 years ago, Label-Aire developed the patented "air-blow" labeling concept, providing the industry with a highly accurate method of non-contact label application which eliminated the need for additional product handling. Today, that level of innovation continues with feature-rich labelers and labeling systems that are custom engineered to deliver high performance in the toughest environments.

About Genuine Marketing Group Inc.:

Genuine Marketing Group Inc. or GMG is a retail and consumer focused marketing company that creates brand affinity and builds consumer confidence through its proprietary authentication system, ZPTAG™. Combining the user-friendly engagement of a smartphone app with the smart contracts of the IBM blockchain, ZPTAG™ authenticates products direct from the shopping aisle and at the point of purchase for the end user and consumer.

