HOT STREAK CONTINUES FOR KIA AMERICA WITH NINTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR MONTHLY SALES INCREASE

- Kia's award-winning utility vehicles accounted for 71-percent of April sales

- Carnival, Sportage and Telluride models set all-time April sales records

IRVINE, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its best first quarter sales performance in company history, Kia America's sales and market share growth continued with April delivering the brand's ninth consecutive year-over-year monthly sales increase with 68,205 units sold, a 15.5-percent increase over the same period last year. Sales of Kia's electrified offerings, which totaled 11,798 units, were up 74-percent over the same period last year and 22-percent over the previous monthly sales record set in March 2023. In addition, Kia's Carnival MPV achieved record-breaking April sales posting an increase of 52-percent over the previous high in April 2021. Kia's SUV sales also set new records with Sportage and Telluride posting increases of 18- and 4-percent, respectively, over the previous same month records set by the models in April 2022. Overall, Kia's capable utility vehicles accounted for 71-percent of April sales.

"Trust in the Kia brand in the US market continues to grow as a direct result of our concerted effort to provide customers with compelling design, reliable products, superior quality and best-ever residual values," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Kia's sales momentum will continue as our best-in-class lineup of SUV and electrified models attract and meet the needs of today's buyers."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives as well as significant industry awards that were bestowed on various models within Kia's world-class line-up, including:

The all-new, all-electric 2024 Kia EV9 SUV was shown for the first time in North America at the 2023 New York International Auto Show. As the first three-row EV SUV from Kia, the EV9 is the flagship of the brand's global Plan S strategy and a pioneer in its segment.

The 2023 Kia Sportage was named among Autotrader's Best New Cars of 2023. The redesigned fifth generation of the iconic SUV – available with ICE, HEV and PHEV powertrains – was honored alongside 10 other top vehicles, each chosen for its unique features specific to various lifestyle needs, including interior comfort, build quality, tech features, driving experience and more.

The arrival of the Stinger Tribute Limited Edition at dealerships nationwide. Limited to just 440 units in the U.S. 1 (and only 1,000 worldwide), the Stinger Tribute Edition ends its six-year production run with unique upgrades that distinctly set it apart from other Stingers.

Kia announced that the brand's "Accelerate the Good" Dealer Match program raised $3.779 million for non-profits nationwide. Kia and its dealers selected charities across the U.S., including organizations that help treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases, help end childhood hunger, provide shelter for youth facing homelessness, provide disaster relief for recovering communities, and offer support for military families.



MONTH OF APRIL YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2023 2022 2023 2022 EV6 1,241 2,632 4,633 7,913 Rio 2,792 2,215 9,800 8,722 Forte 11,182 9,798 41,708 33,296 K5 5,035 5,554 19,323 23,376 Stinger 963 895 3,009 4,002 Soul 6,590 4,414 23,574 18,538 Niro 2,999 3,023 12,826 12,249 Seltos 5,428 3,702 19,322 14,821 Sportage 13,426 11,380 45,110 27,840 Sorento 6,965 6,143 27,131 24,066 Telluride 8,555 8,233 35,745 30,309 Carnival 3,029 1,074 10,160 5,125 Total 68,205 59,063 252,341 210,257

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Due to different build dates for each vehicle, the U.S. versions of the Stinger Tribute Edition may not be built within the first 440 units.

