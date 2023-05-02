Northern Tool + Equipment Launches New Supply Chain Solution

Developed by C.H. Robinson, the system will help with company expansion

BURNSVILLE, Minn., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment has implemented a new supply chain solution, utilizing talent and technology from fellow Minnesota-based company and global logistics leader, C.H. Robinson. The new solution combines logistics expertise and capacity access within C.H. Robinson, paired with a global transportation management system (TMS), delivered through its TMC division. The TMS technology, Navisphere®, allows the retail company to receive real-time updates around the movement of products, shipments, deliveries and invoicing both internationally and domestically. The cloud-based platform takes tasks that previously needed to be done manually, automates them and gives their team real-time access to plan, order, execute, procure and settle merchandise sales more efficiently across the company.

"It's one of the most important technology upgrades Northern Tool + Equipment has made. All pieces of the network are designed to optimize our supply chain, enhancing our relationships with manufacturers, brand partners and customers around the world," said Shaun Bunch, Northern Tool + Equipment Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Operations. "Over the last few years, we were able to spot opportunities to increase efficiency across the company. The state-of-the-art technology sets up Northern Tool + Equipment to grow exponentially for years to come."

The upgrade will allow Northern Tool + Equipment to continue serving its core customer base of everyone from serious DIYers to professional tradespeople. The proactive solution not only ensures the company keeps up with current industry technology but positions the company to rapidly adjust to retail industry trends in the future.

"Supply chains are under tremendous pressure to deliver high service while maximizing efficiencies and navigating a challenging market," said Chris O'Brien, Chief Commercial Officer at C.H. Robinson. "Pairing TMS technology with connectivity to our seasoned logistics experts and extensive transportation network provides companies like Northern Tool + Equipment with a competitive advantage."

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com .

About C.H. Robinson:

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $28 billion in freight under management and 20 million shipments annually, we are one of the world's largest logistics platforms. For more information, visit us at www.chrobinson.com.

