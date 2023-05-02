President Biden congratulates AmePower founders as Florida's Small Business Persons of the Year 2023 for their critical contribution in fueling the shift to a clean-energy future

"Companies like AmePower, Florida's Small Business winner — you won… it's a big deal. Founded by immigrants from Latin America, it designs high-power energy converters to help fuel our shift to a clean-energy future", said President Biden about AmePower.

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- President Joe Biden delivered a nation-wide address at the White House for National Small Business Week which took place April 30, 2023 - May 6, 2023. In his speech addressing the National Small Business Week Award Winners, the President acknowledged the impact that these small businesses in America have on the economy and our society – "You're models of grit, heart, drive, and determination — all the virtues that literally built America."

AmePower’s President Karina Doracio and CEO Luis Contreras with President Biden at the White House for National Small Business Week. Credit: POTUS/White House (PRNewswire)

In attendance at the White House Rose Garden where the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) National Business Week Awards took place, were founders of AmePower Karina Doracio (President) and Luis Contreras (CEO), winners of Florida's Small Business Persons of the Year, 2023. Doracio and Contreras were recognized for their innovative contribution to high-power energy conversion solutions in favor of sustainable development in the USA and across the globe.

As a family-run small business with a state-of-the-art engineering and manufacturing facility located in Miami, FL, AmePower's innovative approach to power electronics coupled with over two decades of unique expertise in the field have led them to become one of the nation's leading experts in high power energy conversion. The expertise and technology AmePower provides is a key element to electrification and decarbonization of our planet. With the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act in place to support these efforts, AmePower's solutions for rail, renewable energy such as EV chargers, solar, wind, hydrogen, energy storage, and even their Hybrid Locomotive technology, provides rapid and viable solutions to achieve emissions reduction targets in record time.

When asked about the award, CEO Luis Contreras stated, "As a minority-owned and woman-owned business, for us it is not only a great honor, but a great responsibility to represent one of the 33 million Small Businesses across the USA that contribute to the fabric of our society. The success of small businesses do not solely depend on its owners, but the millions of people working with those owners that make it all possible. We are truly grateful and inspired by AmePower's Team, who always go the extra mile to provide solutions to our customers, and make AmePower the success story that it is today."

Throughout the past 20 years, AmePower has been dedicated to improving the environment by means of the technology they develop that ensures reliable transportation and infrastructure, and enables decarbonization efforts worldwide. Their innovation projects specifically target solutions for underserved communities, and their involvement with local Universities and High Schools providing internships and educational opportunities have made a great impact on their local community. For more information visit www.amepower.com.

AmePower | Award winning manufacturer & leaders in high power energy conversion solutions (PRNewswire)

