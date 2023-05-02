RepVue announces the World's Best Sales Organizations for the first half of 2023

The winners were selected out of nearly 20,000 companies based on voluntary feedback from their employees.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RepVue, the world's leader on insights about sales organizations and sales jobs, today announced the World's Best Sales Organizations for the first half of 2023. What makes the awards unique is that they are based on data voluntarily submitted on RepVue's site from B2B sales professionals by completing a sales organization rating about their compensation, culture, overall employee experience, and more. RepVue collects millions of data points every year from its B2B sales professional user base.

The winners of the World's Best Sales Organizations (the Reppys) were selected from nearly 20,000 sales organizations tracked by RepVue, and they stood out for their commitment to providing an environment where sales employees have the highest potential to achieve greatness in their careers, and were measured on factors such as culture, leadership, professional development, compensation, diversity, and overall employee sentiment.

"The winners of the World's Best Sales Organization awards (commonly known as the Reppys) represent the organizations that are fully committed to the success and development of their employees," said Ryan Walsh, CEO of RepVue. "In the modern workforce, attracting and retaining top sales talent is critical, and these companies have created a culture in which sales professionals can not only succeed, but build a long term career. This is evidenced by the fact that 87% of the winners are currently hiring sales team members, even in a challenging macro-economic environment. Congratulations to all the winners."

The full list of the 20 overall winners is as follows: Atlassian , Augury , Carolina Handling , Drata , FlockJay , Gainsight , Groove , Jobber , Kluster , LinkSquares , MaintainX , Monday.com , Orum , Placer.ai , ServiceNow , Suzy , Sprout Social , StackAdapt , Tropic , and UserGems .

In addition to the overall winners, winners were announced in a number of other categories including by metro location, company size, and by category. Categories include best for culture and leadership, professional development and training, diversity, equity and inclusion, compensation, and more. Metro locations include San Francisco, Boston, New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, Raleigh, Los Angeles, Seattle, and more.

To view the complete list of winners visit https://www.repvue.com/awards

About RepVue:

RepVue, the world's leading sales organization ratings platform, leverages its fully anonymous socially sourced user ratings to drive transparency in sales organizations and empower sales professionals to make informed career decisions. Corporate customers also leverage RepVue to gain a competitive advantage in the hunt for sales talent as well as glean insights into the health of sales organizations. Founded by a former go-to-market operating executive with 20 years experience growing and leading private and public sales organizations, RepVue's mission is to democratize the true selling environment of the world's leading sales organizations.

View original content:

SOURCE RepVue