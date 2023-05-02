S&P Global Completes Sale of Engineering Solutions Business

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced that it has completed the sale of its Engineering Solutions business to investment funds managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm. S&P Global received the full proceeds from the sale of $975 million in cash, subject to purchase price adjustments, which S&P expects to result in approximately $750 million of after-tax proceeds.

The transaction will also include local closings in certain jurisdictions, which are expected to occur during the balance of 2023. In the future, the Engineering Solutions business will operate as an independent company by the name of Accuris.

Engineering Solutions became part of S&P Global following the company's merger with IHS Markit early last year. The transaction follows the announced intent in November 2022 to divest the business.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to S&P Global, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal counsel. RBC Capital Markets, LLC and CastleOak Securities, L.P. is serving as a financial advisor to KKR, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal counsel.

