20/20 Foresight Executive Search Named to Forbes 2023 List of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms for Seventh Year in a Row

The Nation's Largest Real Estate-Focused Executive Search Firm Ranked No. 11 in Prestigious National Compilation

CHICAGO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 20/20 Foresight Executive Search , a retained executive search firm specializing in real estate, financial services, and professional services, has been honored by Forbes on its distinguished list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2023." This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on May 3, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website .

20/20 Foresight Executive Search Logo (PRNewsfoto/20/20 Foresight Executive Search) (PRNewswire)

20/20 Foresight has been honored by Forbes on its distinguished list of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2023.

Forbes list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms" consists of the top 150 executive search firms that place executives in positions with annual gross incomes of more than $100,000. 20/20 Foresight ranked an impressive No. 11. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Forbes has issued this list and the seventh year that 20/20 has been recognized. This highly anticipated compilation comes during a pivotal time when many organizations are re-examining their hiring initiatives for the year ahead, placing an even greater importance on their relationships with strategic recruitment partners to help them build the best executive teams in these ever-changing economic times.

20/20 Foresight Executive Search is aiding its clients in navigating this challenging moment by combining innovative technology, a data-driven approach, and the expertise of knowledgeable consultants to help organizations shape the future of work. The Forbes honor comes at a notable time for the company, which was also recently recognized by Hunt Scanlon, industry leader in executive search sector research and news, on its annual list of the Top 50 Recruiters 2023 .

"We are honored to once again be recognized by Forbes as one of the top executive search firms in the country," said 20/20 Foresight Executive Search Founder and Managing Principal Bob Cavoto. "As we approach our 30-year anniversary, we are more committed than ever to providing our clients with exceptional services, particularly in these transformative times. To ensure this, we have invested in cutting-edge technology, expanded our market presence, and broadened our service offering to include a range of consulting services so that we can help our clients manage their human capital through every stage of the employee lifecycle. This honor is a testament to our growth and the long-lasting client relationships we have formed."

About the List

In developing its rankings of America's Best Recruiting and Temp Staffing Firms, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista. The broad field of recruitment firms was divided into three main categories: Executive Recruiting , featuring the top 150 firms that place executives in positions with more than $100,000 per year in income; Professional Recruiting, representing the top 200 firms that specialize in filling professional and specialist positions that pay up to $100,000 per year; and Temp Staffing , the top 150 firms providing placements for temporary workers and contract positions.

The America's Best Recruiting and Temp Staffing Firms 2023 ranking is based on an independent survey of peers and clients. To determine the results, Statista carefully reviewed feedback from external recruiters, hiring managers at client companies, and job candidates. Approximately 36,400 external recruiters and 9,200 hiring managers and job candidates were invited to participate, and 5,200 nominations were considered in the final analysis, as well as rankings from last year's survey.

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Search

20/20 Foresight Executive Search was founded in 1994 to provide an unparalleled recruitment experience. The company's team features career consultants who are experts in real estate, financial services, and professional services. 20/20 Foresight leverages a proven recruitment process, proprietary tools and techniques, and the industry's best database, resulting in a 95 percent success rate in placements. 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was ranked by Forbes as one of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2023," an honor it has held for the last seven years.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 20/20 Foresight