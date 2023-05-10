123Dentist Selects Dentira eProcurement Platform for Business Spend Management

Leading dental support organization will benefit from increased control and visibility through Dentira's comprehensive real-time procurement platform.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 123Dentist, a leading Canadian dental support organization (DSO) has announced the selection of Dentira, a provider of next-gen spend management solutions, as its primary procurement partner. Dentira's cutting-edge SaaS (Software as a Service) platform, empowered with the latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), delivers real-time information on pricing, stock status, inventory and order status, and automates the accounts payable (AP) workflow.

As a rapidly expanding organization, 123Dentist was seeking a procurement solution that could cater to the unique requirements of its supported practices across Canada. Dentira's user-friendly and customizable solution is also rapidly scalable, making it a perfect match for their needs. This platform's unique features, such as real-time integration with vendors, multilingual catalog support and full spend visibility, and different AP workflows for each business unit, were key to 123Dentist's decision to pick Dentira.

"Dentira has been seamlessly integrated throughout our network and its customizable features have been transformational for our supported practices" stated Dr. Amin Shivji, CEO of 123Dentist. "Dentira's scalability has provided our teams with the support needed to meet the demands of our expanding network."

Dentira's existing partnership with Heartland Dental, which has successfully used Dentira for its dental supplies purchasing for over two years, is a testament to the platform's effectiveness. With its strategic partnership with Heartland Dental, 123Dentist can now use Dentira to better leverage Heartland's deep relationships with leading dental manufacturers and distributors to create an expansive and world-class formulary of clinical supplies, equipment, and clear aligners.

"123Dentist has grown rapidly in recent years and we were using different procurement solutions (such as Coupa) in different parts of our business. These solutions combined only addressed a fraction of our needs and were costly to maintain," commented Jason Brown, Vice-President of Procurement at 123Dentist. "Dentira's dental-focused platform has proven to be a game-changer for us. By utilizing Dentira's advanced features such as automatic vendor catalog sync and invoice processing automation, 123Dentist can streamline all spending in one place and reduce man-hours spent on platform operations. The result is visible in the significant ongoing savings of both time and money."

About 123Dentist: 123Dentist is a leading dental support organization based in Canada. What started as a single practice in Vancouver, owned by CEO Dr. Amin Shivji and two partners, has now grown to over 350 supported practices and 5,000 team members. The success of 123Dentist can be attributed to two fundamental principles: placing patients' needs above all else and recognizing that supported dentists and staff are crucial in ensuring patient satisfaction.

123Dentist's ultimate goal is to establish itself as the dental support community of choice for all Canadian dentists and dental professionals. The organization offers a range of alternative partnership models tailored to suit the unique requirements of each dentist, including the option to retain clinic ownership. This innovative approach allows supported dentists to focus entirely on delivering top-quality patient care while a seasoned team provides an extensive range of support services. For additional information, please visit 123dentist.com.

About Dentira: Dentira Inc., the leader in intelligent spend management for the Dental industry, is based in San Francisco, California, and supports over 10,000 dental clinics and over 80 of the largest DSOs across the United States, Canada, and Australia. For further information, please visit dentira.com, email contact@dentira.com , or call 626-840-1764.

