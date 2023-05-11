Boohoo Partners With Pantone to Launch Collection In Support Of Mental Health Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global e-tailer Boohoo is excited to announce its partnership with Pantone , curating a collection in line with Mental Health Awareness Month. The Pantone x Boohoo collection combines vibrant, mood enhancing colors with purposeful product designed to inspire a positive mindset, encouraging consumers to connect emotionally through color.

"We are thrilled to partner with Pantone to offer consumers mood-boosting styles," said Boohoo Design Manager, Penelope Armstrong. "This collection gives our shoppers that much-needed dopamine stimulus whether you opt for a head to toe color pop, or a mix and match of your favorite colors."

Pantone by Boohoo offers 13 different styles in 8 unique colorways. A standout feature of this collection is that each color speaks to a different emotion, such as 'Poison Green' to encourage you to feel 'balanced' and 'Love Bird', which inspires 'new growth'.The product range boasts comfy jogger sets bodysuits and toweling co-ords, with a matching tote bag to complete each look.

The collection ranges from $15 - $60 USD and will be available to shop in sizes XS - XL. Boohoo x Pantone will be available to shop from May 11, 2023 at 12:00 BST exclusively at: https://us.boohoo.com/womens/collections/pantone

About Each Colour

TURMERIC: Hot, Vibrant, Energizing, Tangy, Vital

SHEER LILAC: Romantic, Peace-of-Mind, Ethereal, Otherworldly, Mystical

POISON GREEN: Refreshing, Invigorating, Balanced, Lively, Regenerative

SUPER SONIC: Electric, Forceful, Flashing, Radiantly Intense, Exhilarating

BLUE RADIANCE: Cleaning, Renewing, Soothing, Tropical, Transportative

LOVE BIRD: Reviving, Revitalising, Replenishing, New Growth, Spring-Forward

LIBERTY: Magical, Spiritual, Meditative, Enchanting, Futuristic

PINK GLO: Tantalising, High-Spirited, Proactive, Attention-Getting, Dramatic

About Boohoo

Leading the fashion e-commerce market and founded in Manchester in 2006, the group started life as boohoo.com , an inclusive and innovative brand targeting young, value-oriented customers. For over 15 years, boohoo has been pushing boundaries to bring its customers up-to-date and inspirational fashion, 24/7. boohoo has grown rapidly in the UK and internationally, expanding its offering with range extensions into beauty, curve and menswear, through boohooMAN. boohoo.com is one of the fastest growing international retailers. The product is trend-led, accessible, and wearable; the business is agile and fast paced.. With 100 new items dropping onsite daily - boohoo.com has quickly evolved into a global fashion leader of its generation. www.boohoo.com

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

