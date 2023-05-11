Patient Discovery Partners with AmerisourceBergen for Cancer Care Equity

Patient Discovery expands reach of its equitable care platform through trusted vendor program

BOSTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Discovery Solutions , a leader in health equity solutions that harness the power of patient-centered technology and real-world data to help achieve better health outcomes, joins global healthcare company AmerisourceBergen 's Trusted Vendor Program. The collaboration enables community oncology practices, hospitals, and health systems nationwide access to Patient Discovery's Equitable Care Platform, allowing care prov iders to proactively identify and address social determinants of health to better inform providers and help improve outcomes for cancer patients.

AmerisourceBergen's Trusted Vendor Program is comprised of a portfolio of cutting-edge operational and clinical care solutions. As a partner, Patient Discovery's Equitable Care Platform will seamlessly integrate within a participating practice's current systems, helping to improve information exchange for delivering equitable care across multiple sites of care.

Care teams across the country are burned out and stretched thin. The Patient Discovery platform reduces the burden of discovery by collecting real-world patient-reported data on health-related social needs, like housing, food security, and transportation, giving clinicians immediate access to these insights. This strategic partnership has the capacity to deliver national action on health equity.

"It's widely understood that clinical outcomes are heavily influenced by what happens outside of the clinic," said Norm Shore, CEO and Co-Founder at Patient Discovery. "To effectively reduce disparities in healthcare, we need to remove the burden of discovery from providers and efficiently bridge the gap between the patient's lived experiences and their clinical care path."

Addressing health equity has become a leading priority nationwide, with 89 percent of healthcare executives prioritizing health equity programs as part of their core business strategy. Patient Discovery's mission to merge the patient's life outside the clinical setting with their clinical care path aligns perfectly with AmerisourceBergen's corporate priority to advance health equity.

"The healthcare industry needs practical solutions that integrate into the clinical workflow of a practice and help aggregate and normalize data on social determinants of health. We look forward to bringing our team's passion and the power of our network to utilize the Patient Discovery equitable care platform to advance health equity in a more meaningful way," said Charley Deckers, VP, Business Development and Alliances, Specialty Physician Services at AmerisourceBergen.

Moving forward, this new platform will enable care teams to deliver targeted care plans aimed at the whole person, improving the patient experience, and reducing the total cost of care.

About Patient Discovery

Patient Discovery's mission is to turn equitable care into a reality by transforming the patient voice into a new generation of actionable data and real-world intelligence that helps identify, understand, and solve patient needs and deliver true, whole-person care. By leveraging a purpose-built technology platform to generate patient-powered insights on care priorities, health-related social needs, treatment concerns and preferences, we advance health equity, and ensure that patients are listened to, heard, and supported at every touchpoint in their care journey.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.patientdiscovery.com

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 44,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #21 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at www.amerisourcebergen.com.

Media Contact:

Chad Van Alstin

KNB Communications

cvanalstin@knbcomm.com

(941) 281-5821

