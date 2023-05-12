BayCare Promotes James Haislip to Vice President of System Finance

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare announced today that it has promoted James Haislip to vice president of system finance, effective immediately. Haislip has been part of BayCare's finance team for a decade and has served as BayCare's director of financial planning and analysis since 2017.

In his new role, Haislip will oversee the finance team that supports the regional leaders, including the construction team and information services. The team is also responsible for the overall reporting of financials for BayCare including the audit, tax services, payroll, and accounts payable. In addition, he will continue to oversee and be involved in BayCare's financial planning and analysis (FP&A) activities and report to BayCare's Chief Financial Officer Janice Polo in his new role.

"James has demonstrated the ability to collaborate with leaders and possesses strong analytical skills," said Polo. "He thinks outside the box, is accountable, and is a natural mentor to his team. These qualities will be a strong foundation for success in his new role as vice president of system finance."

Haislip joined BayCare in 2013 as a financial specialist and was promoted to manager of system office finance the following year. As BayCare's director of financial planning and analysis, he led the first corporate level FP&A team and expanded it from traditional functions to include analytic support of value-based agreements and managed care rate negotiations.

"I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to work with our incredible team to ensure a strong future of providing the best care in our communities," said Haislip. "BayCare's history of excellence has put us in a great position to achieve that goal."

Prior to joining BayCare, Haislip worked 14 years at Progress Energy where he served in a variety of financial and process improvement roles including director of performance solutions. Prior to that, he spent 1½ years in public accounting.

Haislip, a Pinellas County native, earned both a Bachelor of Science in accounting and a Master of Accountancy from the University of South Florida and has been a certified public accountant since 1997.

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare Health System is ranked in the top 20% by Fortune/Merative. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information visit BayCare.org.

