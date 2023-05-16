XM Cyber Announces Strategic Partnership with SAP to Deliver Robust Security for Hybrid Environments

Partnership will provide SAP customers with comprehensive exposure management capabilities and in-depth visibility of attack surfaces

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber, the leader in hybrid cloud security, today announced its strategic partnership with SAP. Leveraging the capabilities of XM Cyber's Exposure Management Platform and its attack-path technology, this partnership will help organizations utilizing SAP solutions, such as RISE with SAP and SAP eCommerce Cloud, to transition their data and processes to the cloud with less risk and without compromise. SAP customers can now use the company's exposure management technology to gain visibility into their entire attack surface, both on-premise and in the cloud, to detect and migrate malicious activity before it can occur.

According to XM Cyber's recent research, 71 percent of organizations have exposures in their on-prem networks that put their critical assets in the cloud at risk, highlighting the need for stronger hybrid security controls. In addition to offering the XM Cyber platform to customers, SAP is also utilizing XM Cyber to secure its own hybrid cloud and IT infrastructure. The platform provides SAP with continuous attack identification, remediation, monitoring, and validation capabilities.

"Many organizations continue to struggle with the security complexities associated with managing diverse on-premise and cloud environments," said Tim McKnight, EVP and Chief Security Officer at SAP. "An important part of our ecosystem is ensuring that our customers can securely scale and adapt their infrastructure as required. Partners like XM Cyber, with its attack-path modeling technology, are uniquely positioned to help us and our customers reduce risks within hybrid environments, enhancing resilience against attacks and increasing overall security posture."

XM Cyber's platform is now available for purchase in the SAP® Store, the online marketplace for solutions from SAP and its trusted partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to over 2,300 innovative solutions to become intelligent enterprises and help digitally transform their business. SAP Partners can also benefit from this offer and add their own managed service offering. The offer extends to XM Cyber's continuous control monitoring capabilities which ensures existing security controls are well configured and helps enterprises automate compliance against standards such as ISO, NIST, SWIFT and GDPR.

"Through this strategic partnership, we are harnessing the combined expertise of SAP with our proven technology to help streamline the reduction of risk and the remediation of exposures within organizations," said Noem Erez, CEO and co-founder of XM Cyber. "Our goal is to provide security teams with the data and intelligence needed to quickly remediate the risks which matter most by offering an attacker's perspective with holistic attack path modeling."

During SAP Sapphire, taking place between May 16-17, XM Cyber will be showcasing their exposure management technology and demonstrating how organizations can protect themselves from cyber attacks targeting critical applications.

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber is a leading hybrid cloud security company that's changing the way organizations approach cyber risk. XM Cyber transforms exposure management by demonstrating how attackers leverage and combine misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, identity exposures, and more, across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-prem environments to compromise critical assets. With XM Cyber, you can see all the ways attackers might advance, and all the best ways to stop them, pinpointing where to remediate exposures with a fraction of the effort. Founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community, XM Cyber has offices in North America, Europe, and Israel.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

