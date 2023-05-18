Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

MILWAUKEE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.165 per share for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable June 21, 2023 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of June 5, 2023.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

### (HOG-DIVIDEND)

(PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.