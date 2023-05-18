MoMo Now Offers Flexible Payment Options for Apple Store Online purchases in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MoMo, Vietnam's leading fintech company, today announced it now offers customers of Vietnam's Apple Store Online flexible payment options, with the launch of monthly Instalments for Apple Store Online. With this new feature, Vietnamese customers will have the opportunity to shop Apple's innovative products with a wide range of accessories in a welcoming environment and use MoMo as a flexible payment gateway.

Alongside a one-time payment option, customers who choose to use MoMo Instalments for Apple Store Online can also split their purchase into 6 to 24 monthly instalments with a low 20% downpayment and with low monthly interest rates.

Mr. Do Quang Thuan, Senior Vice President in charge of the Financial Services Division at MoMo, said: "In 2019, MoMo was the first e-wallet in Vietnam to become a payment method for App Store. We are excited to provide more flexible payment options to Vietnamese customers when purchasing their favourite products from Apple Store Online, while helping them to more easily manage their finances."

About MoMo

MoMo is a Vietnamese Fintech unicorn, provides super-app and payment service and is one of the fastest growing and largest fintech apps in the world. Our mission is to improve the life of Vietnamese people and merchants by using technology to give them access to superior, simpler and affordable financial solutions and daily services. Our award-winning super app platform is trusted and loved by millions of users and merchants for its ease of use, product design, and compelling ecosystem of partners. MoMo has over 2,000 employees and is headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City with offices in Hanoi and Danang. For further information please visit: www.momo.vn

