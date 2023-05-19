Colnago's Gioiello Numero 1: A True Masterpiece Celebrating the 106th Giro d'Italia Sets Record as The Most Expensive Bike the Storied Brand Has Ever Sold

Embellished with a 2.03 carat diamond, and wrapped in gold, the 'Colnago Gioiello Numero 1' was auctioned at Sotheby's Geneva Luxury Week for $135,000, alongside the world's most exclusive collectables.

GENEVA, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian luxury cycling brand Colnago announced today that they have sold the most expensive bike in their nearly 70 year history—and one of the most expensive bikes ever sold. The Colnago Gioiello Numero 1, a unique work of art, was built to celebrate the 106th Giro d'Italia and to showcase Italian beauty to the world. It was presented alongside magnificent jewels, one-of-a-kind watches, and other impossible-to-find collectables as part of Sotheby's Geneva Luxury Week.

At the auction's closing in Switzerland, the Colnago Gioiello Numero 1 (gioiello means 'jewel' in English) officially became the most expensive Colnago ever sold, fetching the record-breaking amount of 120,650 CHF (approximately $135,000 USD or 125,000 €). The buyer has chosen to remain anonymous.

"Being included amongst brands that live in people's dreams is a huge satisfaction for all of us at Colnago," said Nicola Rosin, Colnago CEO. "The work that we have done for nearly 70 years to make the most technically advanced bicycles and components, has set the stage for us to enter into the world of exclusive global luxury brands."

The Colnago Gioiello Numero 1 is the most precious piece of the limited edition Gioiello bike line, with only 50 bikes to be made in total. It is based on Colnago's highly innovative C68 chassis and is built entirely in Italy, from the weaving of the carbon tubes to the assembly of the components.

The Colnago Gioiello Numero 1 is a true masterpiece, transcending artistry to become a top-tier bicycle that was created to excel in the world's most demanding cycling competitions such as the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France. To create this flagship bike, Colnago partnered with an Italian goldsmith to apply gold leaf across the entire frame. Additional artisans were involved in the creation of dedicated components, such as the Colnago pattern in gold or the water bottle cage inspired by the shapes of the Trofeo Senza Fine, the iconic symbol and trophy of the Giro d'Italia. To further embellish the Gioiello Numero 1, Colnago collaborated with a jeweler's workshop to fit a 2.03 carat diamond to the top of the steering tube, making it truly unique.

Colnago has a long history of excellence in the cycling universe. Since its start in 1954, Colnago's accolades include 14 Grand Tours, 377 Grand Tour stages, 37 Classic Monuments, 27 World Championships, and 18 Olympic Gold Medals. Colnago is also the sponsor of the UAE Team Emirates squad of two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar. The Colnago Gioiello Numero 1 represents the pinnacle of Colnago's technical innovation and skilled craftsmanship, showcasing Italian manufacturing excellence and serving as a testament to Colnago's commitment to performance-oriented design and its willingness to push the boundaries of what is possible in the cycling industry.

The sale of the Colnago Gioiello Numero 1 is a major milestone for the brand and demonstrates its ability to compete with the most exclusive global luxury brands. Colnago has established itself as a symbol of sophistication, exquisite design, and Italian beauty, and the Gioiello Numero 1 is a fitting tribute to this legacy.

More information about the Colnago Gioiello Numero 1 can be found here.

About Colnago

Colnago Ernesto & C. S.r.l., known as Colnago, is a manufacturer of high-end road-racing bicycles founded near Milano in Cambiago, Italy, in 1954.

The company first became known for high quality steel framed bicycles suitable for the demanding environment of professional racing, and later as one of the more creative cycling manufacturers responsible for innovations in design and experimentation with new and diverse materials including carbon fiber, now a mainstay of modern bicycle construction.

Among the many Colnago victories – 14 Grand Tours, 377 Grand Tour stages, 37 Classic Monuments, 27 World Championships, 18 Olympic Gold Medals - Tadej Pogačar won both the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Tour de France riding Colnago bikes.

