Miyoko's Creamery Partners with Dot Foods to Expand Foodservice Distribution Nationwide

Plant-Milk options made more accessible, as Miyoko's award-winning vegan butter and cheese now available in all 50 states.

SONOMA, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading plant milk dairy maker, Miyoko's Creamery, has announced an exciting new partnership with North America's largest food industry redistributor, Dot Foods, offering its award-winning products to customers across the United States. The distribution partnership with Dot Foods will allow Miyoko's Creamery to deliver the highest quality vegan products, crafted for all culinary and baking applications, to over 5,000 foodservice distributors around the country.

Miyoko's Creamery strives to perfect the art of crafting cheese and butter from plant milks and is committed to delivering the highest quality vegan products that challenge category norms with taste appeal, culinary excellence, and compassion. Crafted with care and intention, the brand takes a true artisan approach from start to finish. From handcrafting artisanal cheeses to cold-smoking mozzarella with hickory chips, to aging countless racks of cheese, Miyoko's Creamery invests in time, equipment, and quality processes that make its products worthy of the world's finest plant milk creamery.

The Miyoko's Creamery lineup at Dot Foods consists of:

The award-winning European Style Plant Milk Butter. Cultured and churned using traditional creamery methods, Miyoko's plant milk butter is a trusted choice by chefs and bakers for its ability to melt, spread, bake, and brown.

The first-of-its-kind, award-winning Pourable Plant Milk Mozzarella. Crafted from organic cashew milk without the melt-inhibiting ingredients typically found in plant-based, Pourable Plant Milk Mozzarella is loved by pizza professionals and enthusiasts alike, for its cheesy layer that bubbles, browns, and tastes delicious.

"We are thrilled about our distribution partnership with Dot Foods, as it enables us to scale our foodservice footprint significantly. Consumers everywhere- from vegans to flexitarians- are seeking better-for-you and tastier dairy-free and lactose-free options with cleaner ingredients when dining out. Our products appeal to consumers and professional chefs alike," said Marc Asmussen, Miyoko's Creamery Director of Sales, Food Service.

"This is a truly exciting and pivotal moment for our company and our team," said Rebecca Infusino, Chief Customer Officer. "As we look to help inspire and build a more compassionate and sustainable food system through crafting high-quality, and nourishing plant-milk products, our goal is to be in every household and on every menu, giving consumers the choices they want. We are excited to be on our way with Dot Foods."

"Miyoko's continues to be an innovator in the plant-based space, and we are excited to make their products more accessible through our network of distributors," said Rodd Willis, Dot's director of natural and specialty. "The Miyoko's brand is highly sought-after, and we hope that our partnership will support their overall growth moving forward."

Pourable Plant Milk Mozzarella (also available in allergen friendly option) and Plant Milk Butter are now available through Dot Foods.

For more information, visit Miyokos.com and follow Miyoko's Creamery on Instagram @miyokoscreamery.

ABOUT MIYOKO'S CREAMERY

Miyoko's Creamery, based in Northern California's esteemed wine country, was established in 2014 and has built a reputation as the world's finest plant milk creamery. The brand, which was built on the foundation of craft and compassion, is the natural evolution of dairy– using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients to make a variety of award-winning artisan butters and cheeses.

As a mission-driven, proudly vegan, certified B Corporation, Miyoko's Creamery believes that food unites us all, that the good life can be savored without sacrifice, and that change can be made when we recognize the connection of our plates to the world, systems and living beings around us. With taste and performance at the forefront, Miyoko's Creamery products are perfect for all culinary and baking applications. From the much-loved European Style Plant Milk Butter to the highly praised Pourable Plant Milk Mozzarella, all offerings are a 1:1 substitution in any recipe or dish.

Proudly served in world-class wineries & restaurants, Miyoko's Creamery cheese and butter are loved by chefs, pizzaiolos, cheesemongers, and sommeliers worldwide. Rapidly becoming a foodie favorite, Miyoko's Creamery products are widely available in over 20,000 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Target, Kroger and Walmart as well as in-home delivery services like Whole Foods Market via Amazon delivery and Instacart via select retailers, as well as on Miyokos.com.

For more information, visit Miyokos.com. Follow Miyoko's Creamery on Instagram @miyokoscreamery.

ABOUT DOT FOODS AND DOT TRANSPORTATION

Dot Foods, Inc. carries 125,000 products from 1,020 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail, and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 55 countries. Dot Foods operates 12 U. S. distribution centers, which are located in Bullhead City, Arizona; Modesto, California; Bear, Delaware; Vidalia, Georgia; Burley, Idaho; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; University Park, Illinois; Cambridge City, Indiana; Williamsport, Maryland; Liverpool, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; and Dyersburg, Tennessee. Dot's 13th U.S. location will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot Foods' Canadian operations are located in Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta. A new Dot Foods Canada distribution center will open in Ingersoll, Canada in spring 2023. For information, visit DotFoods.com .

