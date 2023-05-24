Universal Corporation Reports Annual Results

RICHMOND, Va., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- George C. Freeman, III, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV), stated, "Fiscal year 2023 was a good year for Universal. Tobacco shipments were strong, as logistical constraints eased in fiscal year 2023, and despite tight tobacco supply conditions, we were able to secure the leaf tobacco needed by our customers. Our plant-based ingredients platform continued to perform well, and we are excited about our progress in integrating our ingredients companies and executing on our strategies. During fiscal year 2023, we enhanced and increased the scope of our platform by adding sales and research and development resources, and we recently announced plans to expand our plant-based ingredients platform's manufacturing capabilities.

"Our operating income and net income for fiscal year 2023 were up 13% and 43%, respectively, compared to fiscal year 2022, in part due to higher tobacco shipments and sales volumes. Our results for fiscal year 2023 and the quarter ended March 31, 2023, included a favorable final ruling on a legal case involving one of our subsidiaries in Brazil regarding the exclusion of certain tax credits on exported goods in the calculation of taxable income. As a result of the favorable ruling, we recognized $5.0 million of interest income and a $24.2 million net income tax benefit in the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"We were pleased to see a return to more normal shipping conditions, particularly for our tobacco operations, in fiscal year 2023. Due to this improved logistical environment, we were able to ship a large amount of carryover tobacco from prior crops, notably from Brazil. Some of the tobacco shipped in fiscal year 2023 was lower margin tobacco due to sales mix and sales of tobacco written down in prior quarters, however, operating income for our Tobacco Operations segment was up about 10% in fiscal year 2023, compared to fiscal year 2022, largely on the higher tobacco shipments. Results for our Tobacco Operations segment were also up in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as lower tobacco inventory write-downs offset slightly lower tobacco sales volumes. Tobacco supply was tight for virtually all types of tobacco in fiscal year 2023, and African burley crops sizes were particularly small, largely due to weather conditions. Our uncommitted tobacco inventory levels remained low at 11% of tobacco inventory as of March 31, 2023.

"Both worldwide flue-cured and burley tobacco crops to be grown in our fiscal year 2024 are forecast to be larger than those produced in our fiscal year 2023, but we still expect flue-cured and burley tobaccos to remain in undersupply positions. The tobacco marketing season is underway in Brazil, and the Brazilian flue-cured crop is larger than the crop produced in our fiscal year 2023. We are carefully monitoring the burley crops in Africa where above average rainfall was received in some of our key growing areas even before Cyclone Freddy arrived. Although weather has reduced burley crop sizes, especially in Mozambique, we are still forecasting that the fiscal year 2024 African burley crops will be larger compared to those grown in our fiscal year 2023.

"While gross margins for the Ingredients Operations segment were flat for fiscal year 2023, compared to fiscal year 2022, operating income for our Ingredients Operations segment was lower in the fiscal year and quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the same periods in fiscal year 2022, on higher costs related to an increase in corporate overhead allocation and the expansion of sales and product development capabilities, as well as some softening of demand and margin pressures from our customers during the second half of fiscal year 2023. We believe that the softening in demand and margin pressures are temporary and related to our customers adjusting their inventories to reflect both current supply chain conditions and inflationary pricing pressures on the end consumer. We are continuing to enhance and increase the capabilities of our plant-based ingredients platform and have made considerable progress on our vision for the segment, providing a total solution-based approach for our customers that utilizes our broad spectrum of capabilities in fruits, vegetables and botanical extracts and flavorings.

"Returning value to our shareholders in our operations remains an important priority for Universal. We were very pleased to announce our 53rd annual common dividend increase today, continuing our commitment to deliver shareholder value.

"We also achieved important milestones in our sustainability efforts during fiscal year 2023. Notably, we are proud to have substantially met 2022 supply chain goals outlined in our Sustainability Report. For example, we provide access to personal protective equipment to our contracted farmers and their workers. In addition, we were named a Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP for the second consecutive year, earning recognition for our work in engaging our suppliers on climate change. We are excited about the opportunities within our operations to improve our environmental performance and look forward to continuing to achieve our sustainability goals in fiscal year 2024."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS















Fiscal Year Ended March 31,

Change (in millions of dollars, except per share data) 2023

2022

$

%















Consolidated Results













Sales and other operating revenue $ 2,569.8



$ 2,103.6



$ 466.2



22 % Cost of goods sold 2,111.5



1,694.7



416.9



25 % Gross profit margin 17.83 %

19.44 %

---



-161 bps Selling, general and administrative expenses 277.2



240.7



36.5



15 % Restructuring and impairment costs —



10.5



(10.5)



(100) % Operating income (as reported) 181.1



160.3



20.8



13 % Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP)* 181.1



173.6



7.5



4 % Diluted earnings per share (as reported) 4.97



3.47



1.50



43 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)* 3.77



3.79



(0.02)



(1) % Segment Results













Tobacco operations sales and other operating revenues $ 2,258.3



$ 1,835.8



$ 422.5



23 % Tobacco operations operating income 172.9



157.8



15.1



10 % Ingredients operations sales and other operating revenues 311.6



267.8



43.8



16 % Ingredients operations operating income 10.6



16.6



(6.0)



(36) %



*See Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Other Items below

Net income for the year ended March 31, 2023, was $124.1 million, or $4.97 per diluted share, compared with $86.6 million, or $3.47 per diluted share, for the year ended March 31, 2022. Excluding certain non-recurring items detailed in Other Items below, net income and diluted earnings per share decreased by $0.2 million and $0.02, respectively, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, compared to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Operating income of $181.1 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, increased by $20.8 million, compared to operating income of $160.3 million for the fiscal ended March 31, 2022. Adjusted operating income, detailed in Other Items below, of $181.1 million increased by $7.5 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, compared to adjusted operating income of $173.6 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $53.7 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, compared with $25.8 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Excluding certain non-recurring items detailed in Other Items below, net income and diluted earnings per share decreased by $1.3 million and $0.06, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Operating income of $52.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, decreased by $4.7 million, compared to operating income of $57.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Consolidated revenues increased by $466.2 million to $2.6 billion for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, compared to the fiscal year 2022, on higher tobacco sales volumes and prices as well as the addition of the business acquired in October 2021 in the Ingredients Operations segment. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, consolidated revenues were $694.0 million, an increase of $47.0 million compared to $647.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, on higher tobacco sales prices.

TOBACCO OPERATIONS

Operating income for the Tobacco Operations segment increased by $15.1 million to $172.9 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, compared to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Tobacco Operations segment results improved in fiscal year 2023, compared to fiscal year 2022, primarily due to increased tobacco shipments, which included a large amount of carryover crop tobacco. While sales volumes were higher for the Tobacco Operations segment in fiscal year 2023, compared to fiscal year 2022, gross profit and operating margins were lower due to sales mix and sales of tobaccos that were written down in prior quarters. Tobacco shipments from Brazil of both carryover and current crops were up significantly in fiscal year 2023, compared to fiscal year 2022. The increased Brazilian shipments were partially offset by lower African burley tobacco volumes in fiscal year 2023. African burley tobacco crop sizes were smaller largely due to weather conditions in fiscal year 2023, compared to fiscal year 2022. Results for our oriental tobacco joint venture were down, compared to fiscal year 2022, on lower sales volumes, higher interest expense, and unfavorable foreign currency comparisons. Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the Tobacco Operations segment were higher in fiscal year 2023, compared to fiscal year 2022, primarily due to higher compensation costs; higher provisions on advances to suppliers, in part due to weather-related lower crop yields; and unfavorable foreign currency comparisons. Revenues for the Tobacco Operations segment of $2.3 billion for fiscal year 2023, were up $422.5 million, compared to fiscal year 2022, on higher tobacco sales volumes and prices.

Operating income for the Tobacco Operations segment increased by $1.7 million to $53.9 million, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, on lower tobacco inventory write-downs which offset slightly lower tobacco sales volumes. Tobacco inventory write-downs in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, were lower compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, when tobacco inventory was written down due to volatile market conditions in Brazil. Tobacco sales volumes in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, were slightly lower than sales volumes in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as higher sales volumes for the United States were outweighed by lower sales volumes in other origins, including Africa where burley crop sizes were lower in fiscal year 2023. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, selling, general, and administrative expenses for the Tobacco Operations segment were higher compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, largely due to higher compensation costs and higher legal and professional fees related to a tax ruling. Revenues for the Tobacco Operations segment of $615.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, were up $48.4 million, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, on higher tobacco sales prices.

INGREDIENTS OPERATIONS

Segment operating income for the Ingredients Operations segment decreased by $6.0 million to $10.6 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, compared to fiscal year 2022. Ingredients Operations segment results declined despite relatively flat gross margins for fiscal year 2023, compared to fiscal year 2022, largely due to higher costs related to an increase in corporate overhead allocation and the expansion of sales and product development capabilities, as well as market and margin pressures from some of our customers during the second half of fiscal year 2023. Results for the Ingredients Operations segment for fiscal year 2023 included the October 2021 purchase of Shank's Extracts, LLC ("Shank's"). Operating income for the Ingredients Operations segment was $0.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, largely on lower sales of botanical extracts and flavorings, reduced margins, and higher costs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the segment increased in the fiscal year and quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the same periods in fiscal year 2022, largely on costs related to the expansion of sales and product development capabilities of our plant-based ingredients platform as well as higher compensation costs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the segment also increased in the fiscal year 2023, compared to the fiscal year 2022, on the addition of Shank's. Revenues for the Ingredients Operations segment increased by $43.8 million to $311.6 million for fiscal year 2023, compared to fiscal year 2022, largely on the addition of the revenues for the acquired business as well as higher sales volumes and prices for the existing businesses. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, revenues for the Ingredients Operations segment decreased by $1.4 million to $78.4 million, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, on lower sales of botanical extracts and flavorings.

OTHER ITEMS

Cost of goods sold in the fiscal year and quarter ended March 31, 2023, increased by 25% and 9% to $2.1 billion and $571.1 million, respectively, compared to the same periods in fiscal year 2022, as a result of higher raw material costs. The percentage increases in cost of goods sold were higher than comparable percentage increases in revenues in the same periods primarily due to some lower margin sales in the Tobacco Operations segment. Selling, general, and administrative costs for fiscal year 2023 increased by $36.5 million to $277.2 million compared to fiscal year 2022, on higher compensation costs, additional costs from the acquisition of Shank's in the Ingredients Operations segment as well as higher provisions on advances to suppliers. Selling, general, and administrative costs for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, increased by $5.2 million to $70.4 million compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year, on higher compensation costs and higher legal and professional fees related to a tax ruling. Interest expense for the fiscal year and quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the same periods in fiscal year 2022, increased by $21.6 million to $49.3 million and by $9.1 million to $16.0 million, respectively, largely on higher debt balances and interest rates.

For the fiscal year and quarter ended March 31, 2023, our effective tax rate on pre-tax income was 8.3% and a benefit of 22.8%, respectively. In fiscal year 2023, one of our subsidiaries in Brazil received a favorable final judgement from the Brazilian Superior Court of Justice. The lawsuit asserted certain tax credits on exported goods should be excluded from taxable income. The Brazilian revenue authority asserted certain tax credits generated on purchased goods and services that were ultimately exported from Brazil should be included in the calculation of taxable income. The Brazilian Superior Court of Justice affirmed the tax credits are non-taxable in accordance with the historical and existing tax legislation in Brazil. The ruling resulted in recognition of $26.6 million of Brazilian tax credits due to the recalculation of federal income taxes in Brazil for years 2015 through 2022. The affirmative ruling also resulted in recognition of $5.0 million of interest income for the fiscal year and quarter ended March 31, 2023. The ruling resulted in a net income tax benefit of $24.2 million for the fiscal year and quarter ended March 31, 2023. The net income tax benefit included a $2.4 million income tax provision for U.S. federal income taxes. Without this interest income and income tax benefit, the consolidated effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, would have been approximately 33.4%.

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, we sold our idled Tanzania operations and recognized $1.1 million of income taxes. Without this item and the favorable judgement in Brazil discussed above, the consolidated effective income tax rate for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, would have been approximately 25.5%. Additionally, the sale of our idled Tanzania operations resulted in a $1.8 million reduction to consolidated interest expense related to an uncertain tax position.

For the fiscal year and quarter ended March 31, 2022, our effective tax rate on pre-tax income was 27.2% and 37.2%, respectively. In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, we recognized a $1.7 million income tax benefit related to a final tax ruling at a foreign subsidiary and a $1.2 million benefit due to finalizing the prior year U.S. tax return. Without these income tax benefits, the adjusted effective tax rate for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, would have been 29.2%.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables set forth certain non-recurring items included in reported results to reconcile adjusted operating income to consolidated operating income and adjusted net income to net income attributable to Universal Corporation:

Adjusted Operating Income Reconciliation



















Three Months Ended March 31,

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, (in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022 As Reported: Consolidated operating income

$ 52,394



$ 57,124



$ 181,072



$ 160,315

Purchase accounting adjustments(1)

—



—



—



3,057

Transaction costs for acquisitions(2)

—



—



—



2,310

Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration for FruitSmart acquisition(3)

—



—



—



(2,532)

Restructuring and impairment costs(4)

—



—



—



10,457

Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP)

$ 52,394



$ 57,124



$ 181,072



$ 173,607



















Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation



















Three Months Ended March 31,

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, (in thousands except for per share amounts)

2023

2022

2023

2022 As Reported: Net income attributable to Universal Corporation

$ 53,707



$ 25,770



$ 124,052



$ 86,577

Purchase accounting adjustments(1)

—



—



—



3,057

Transaction costs for acquisitions(2)

—



—



—



2,310

Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration for FruitSmart acquisition(3)

—



—



—



(2,532)

Restructuring and impairment costs(4)

—



—



—



10,457

Interest (income) expense related to a final income tax rulings(5)

(4,980)



—



(4,980)



(470)

Interest expense reversal on uncertain tax position from sale of operations in Tanzania

—



—



(1,816)



—

Total of Non-GAAP adjustments to income before income taxes

(4,980)



—



(6,796)



12,822

Income tax benefit on final tax rulings(5)

(24,256)



—



(24,256)



(1,686)

Income tax expense from sale of operations in Tanzania

—



—



1,132



—

Income tax benefit from Non-GAAP adjustments to income before income taxes(6)

—



—



—



(2,181)

Total of income tax impacts for Non-GAAP adjustments to income before income taxes and Non-GAAP adjustment to income taxes

(24,256)



—



(23,124)



(3,867)

Impact to net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries from Non-GAAP adjustments

—



—



—



(1,154)

As adjusted: Net income attributable to Universal Corporation (Non-GAAP)

$ 24,471



$ 25,770



$ 94,132



$ 94,378



















As reported: Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.15



$ 1.03



$ 4.97



$ 3.47

Adjusted: Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.97



$ 1.03



$ 3.77



$ 3.79







(1) The Company recognized an increase in cost of goods sold in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, relating to the expensing of fair value adjustments to inventory associated with the acquisition accounting for Shank's (effective October 4, 2021). (2) The Company incurred selling, general, and administrative expenses for due diligence and other transaction costs associated with the acquisition of Shank's. A portion of these costs is not deductible for U.S. income tax purposes. (3) The Company reversed the contingent consideration liability for the FruitSmart acquisition, as a result of certain performance metrics that did not meet the required threshold stipulated in the purchase agreement. (4) Restructuring and impairment costs are included in Consolidated operating income in the consolidated statements of income, but excluded for purposes of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income available to Universal Corporation, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share. (5) The Company recognized an income tax benefit ($24.2 million) and associated interest income ($5.0 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 related to a favorable final judgement for one of the Company's operating subsidiaries in Brazil. The lawsuit related to the treatment of certain tax credits on exported goods in the calculation of taxable income. The Company recognized income tax benefits related to a favorable final income tax ruling at a foreign subsidiary (fiscal year 2022). (6) The income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments was determined based on the timing and nature of the specific Non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional income tax rates (foreign, state, and local) and the applicable U.S. federal income tax rates. The Company considers current and deferred income tax rates to calculate the impact to income taxes for the Non-GAAP adjustments.

Additional information

Amounts described as net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per diluted share in the previous discussion are attributable to Universal Corporation and exclude earnings related to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Universal Corporation, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, and the total for segment operating income (loss) referred to in this discussion are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as substitutes for operating income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Universal Corporation, diluted earnings (loss) per share, cash from operating activities or any other operating or financial performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income (loss) to consolidated operating (income), adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Universal Corporation to consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Universal Corporation and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share to diluted earnings (loss) per share are provided in Other Items above. In addition, we have provided a reconciliation of the total for segment operating income (loss) to consolidated operating income (loss) in Note 3 "Segment Information" to the consolidated financial statements. Management evaluates the consolidated Company and segment performance excluding certain significant charges or credits. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results, provide investors with important information that is useful in understanding our business results and trends.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions readers that any statements contained herein regarding financial condition, results of operation, and future business plans, operations, opportunities, and prospects for its performance are forward-looking statements based upon management's current knowledge and assumptions about future events, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, prospects, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and subvariants; success in pursuing strategic investments or acquisitions and integration of new businesses and the impact of these new businesses on future results; product purchased not meeting quality and quantity requirements; our reliance on a few large customers; its ability to maintain effective information technology systems and safeguard confidential information; anticipated levels of demand for and supply of its products and services; costs incurred in providing these products and services including increased transportation costs and delays attributed to global supply chain challenges; timing of shipments to customers; higher inflation rates; changes in market structure; government regulation and other stakeholder expectations; economic and political conditions in the countries in which we and our customers operate, including the ongoing impacts from the conflict in Ukraine; product taxation; industry consolidation and evolution; changes in exchange rates and interest rates; impacts of regulation and litigation on its customers; industry-specific risks related to its plant-based ingredient businesses; exposure to certain regulatory and financial risks related to climate change; changes in estimates and assumptions underlying its critical accounting policies; the promulgation and adoption of new accounting standards, new government regulations and interpretation of existing standards and regulations; and general economic, political, market, and weather conditions. Actual results, therefore, could vary from those expected. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and in other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This information should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the years ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, which is expected to be filed later this week. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements as these statements speak only as of the date when made, and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made.

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV), headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a global business-to-business agri-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers, operating in over 30 countries on five continents. We strive to be the supplier of choice for our customers by leveraging our farmer base, our commitment to a sustainable supply chain, and our ability to provide high-quality, customized, traceable, value-added agri-products essential for our customers' requirements. We find innovative solutions to serve our customers and have been meeting their agri-product needs for more than 100 years. Our principal focus since our founding in 1918 has been tobacco, and we are the leading global leaf tobacco supplier. Through our plant-based ingredients platform, we provide a variety of value-added manufacturing processes to produce high-quality, specialty vegetable- and fruit-based ingredients as well as botanical extracts and flavorings for the food and beverage end markets. For more information, visit www.universalcorp.com.

UNIVERSAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)









Three Months Ended March 31,

Fiscal Year Ended March 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Sales and other operating revenues

$ 693,979



$ 646,973



$ 2,569,824



$ 2,103,601

Costs and expenses















Cost of goods sold

571,171



524,676



2,111,539



1,694,675

Selling, general and administrative expenses

70,414



65,173



277,213



240,686

Other income

—



—



—



(2,532)

Restructuring and impairment costs

—



—



—



10,457

Operating income

52,394



57,124



181,072



160,315

Equity in pretax earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

2,175



1,039



2,383



6,095

Other non-operating income (expense)

1,999



2,529



1,791



2,687

Interest income

5,616



118



6,023



917

Interest expense

16,041



6,947



49,300



27,747

Income before income taxes

46,143



53,863



141,969



142,267

Income taxes

(10,525)



20,081



11,733



38,663

Net income

56,668



33,782



130,236



103,604

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(2,961)



(8,012)



(6,184)



(17,027)

Net income attributable to Universal Corporation

$ 53,707



$ 25,770



$ 124,052



$ 86,577



















Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 2.17



$ 1.04



$ 5.01



$ 3.50

Diluted

$ 2.15



$ 1.03



$ 4.97



$ 3.47





See accompanying notes.

UNIVERSAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of dollars)









March 31,



2023

2022









ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 64,690



$ 81,648

Accounts receivable, net

402,073



385,437

Advances to suppliers, net

170,801



129,838

Accounts receivable—unconsolidated affiliates

12,210



4,540

Inventories—at lower of cost or net realizable value:







Tobacco

833,876



822,513

Other

202,907



194,161

Prepaid income taxes

16,493



13,095

Other current assets

99,840



116,779

Total current assets

1,802,890



1,748,011











Property, plant and equipment







Land

24,926



23,959

Buildings

311,138



293,935

Machinery and equipment

689,220



668,451





1,025,284



986,345

Less accumulated depreciation

(674,122)



(641,227)





351,162



345,118

Other assets







Operating lease right-of-use assets

40,505



40,243

Goodwill, net

213,922



213,998

Other intangibles, net

80,101



92,571

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

76,184



81,006

Deferred income taxes

13,091



11,616

Pension asset

9,984



12,667

Other noncurrent assets

51,343



41,115





485,130



493,216











Total assets

$ 2,639,182



$ 2,586,345





See accompanying notes.

UNIVERSAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of dollars)









March 31,



2023

2022









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Notes payable and overdrafts

$ 195,564



$ 182,639

Accounts payable

83,213



168,491

Accounts payable—unconsolidated affiliates

5,830



5,308

Customer advances and deposits

3,061



13,724

Accrued compensation

33,108



27,281

Income taxes payable

3,274



7,427

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

11,404



10,303

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

106,533



103,551

Current portion of long-term debt

—



—

Total current liabilities

441,987



518,724











Long-term debt

616,809



518,547

Pensions and other postretirement benefits

42,769



52,890

Long-term operating lease liabilities

25,540



29,617

Other long-term liabilities

32,512



34,464

Deferred income taxes

42,613



47,334

Total liabilities

1,202,230



1,201,576











Shareholders' equity







Universal Corporation:







Preferred stock:







Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized,

none issued or outstanding

—



—

Common stock, no par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 24,555,361 shares issued

and outstanding (24,550,019 at March 31, 2022)

337,247



330,662

Retained earnings

1,136,898



1,094,192

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(77,057)



(84,311)

Total Universal Corporation shareholders' equity

1,397,088



1,340,543

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

39,864



44,226

Total shareholders' equity

1,436,952



1,384,769











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,639,182



$ 2,586,345





See accompanying notes.

UNIVERSAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands of dollars)









Fiscal Year Ended March 31,



2023

2022





CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income

$ 130,236



$ 103,604

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

57,300



52,521

Provision for losses (recoveries) on advances

10,584



5,988

Inventory write-downs

13,995



19,944

Stock-based compensation expense

8,419



6,186

Foreign currency remeasurement loss (gain), net

(3,892)



19,029

Foreign currency exchange contracts

14,163



(13,210)

Deferred income taxes

(7,657)



(2,473)

Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates, net of dividends

4,010



(329)

Brazil tax ruling

(29,236)



—

Restructuring and impairment costs

—



10,457

Restructuring payments

—



(4,134)

Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration for FruitSmart acquisition

—



(2,532)

Other, net

(6,248)



513

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net:

(202,231)



(150,682)

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

(10,557)



44,882











Cash Flows From Investing Activities:







Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(54,674)



(53,203)

Purchase of business, net of cash held by the business

—



(102,462)

Proceeds from sale of business, less cash of businesses sold

3,245



—

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

1,079



13,004

Other

—



—

Net cash used by investing activities

(50,350)



(142,661)











Cash Flows From Financing Activities:







Issuance (repayment) of short-term debt, net

24,712



79,286

Issuance of long-term debt

123,481



—

Repayment of long-term debt

(23,481)



—

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(10,221)



(13,390)

Repurchase of common stock

(3,448)



(3,053)

Dividends paid on common stock

(77,391)



(76,436)

Proceeds from termination of interest rate swap agreements

11,786



—

Debt issuance costs and other

(6,489)



(3,167)

Net cash provided/(used) by financing activities

38,949



(16,760)











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(1,000)



(1,034)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(22,958)



(115,573)

Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

87,648



203,221

Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year

$ 64,690



$ 87,648











Supplemental Information:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 64,690



$ 81,648

Restricted cash (Other noncurrent assets)

—



6,000

Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

$ 64,690



$ 87,648





See accompanying notes.

NOTE 1. BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Universal Corporation, with its subsidiaries ("Universal" or the "Company"), is a global business-to-business agri-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers. The Company is the leading global leaf tobacco supplier and provides high-quality plant-based ingredients to food and beverage end markets. Because of the seasonal nature of the Company's business, the results of operations for any fiscal quarter will not necessarily be indicative of results to be expected for other quarters or a full fiscal year. All adjustments necessary to state fairly the results for the period have been included and were of a normal recurring nature. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

NOTE 2. EARNINGS PER SHARE

The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted earnings per share:





Three Months Ended March 31,

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022

















Basic Earnings Per Share















Numerator for basic earnings per share















Net income attributable to Universal Corporation

$ 53,707



$ 25,770



$ 124,052



$ 86,577



















Denominator for basic earnings per share















Weighted average shares outstanding

24,776,193



24,772,754



24,773,710



24,764,177



















Basic earnings per share

$ 2.17



$ 1.04



$ 5.01



$ 3.50



















Diluted Earnings Per Share















Numerator for diluted earnings per share















Net income attributable to Universal Corporation

$ 53,707



$ 25,770



$ 124,052



$ 86,577



















Denominator for diluted earnings per share:















Weighted average shares outstanding

24,776,193



24,772,754



24,773,710



24,764,177

Effect of dilutive securities















Employee and outside director share-based awards

195,661



180,816



170,131



158,719

Denominator for diluted earnings per share

24,971,854



24,953,570



24,943,841



24,922,896



















Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.15



$ 1.03



$ 4.97



$ 3.47



NOTE 3. SEGMENT INFORMATION

Management regularly evaluates the Company's global business activities, including product and service offerings to its customers, as well as senior management's operational and financial responsibilities. Assessments include an analysis of how its chief operating decision maker measures business performance and allocates resources. As a result of this analysis, senior management has determined the Company conducts operations across two reportable operating segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations.

The Tobacco Operations segment activities involve contracting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world. Through various operating subsidiaries located in tobacco-growing countries around the world and significant ownership interests in unconsolidated affiliates, the Company processes and/or sells flue-cured and burley tobaccos, dark air-cured tobaccos, and oriental tobaccos. Flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos are used principally in the manufacture of cigarettes, and dark air-cured tobaccos are used mainly in the manufacture of cigars, pipe tobacco, and smokeless tobacco products. Some of these tobacco types are also increasingly used in the manufacture of next generation tobacco products that are intended to provide consumers with an alternative to traditional combustible products. The Tobacco Operations segment also provides physical and chemical product testing and smoke testing for tobacco customers. A substantial portion of the Company's Tobacco Operations' revenues are derived from sales to a limited number of large, multinational cigarette and cigar manufacturers.

The Ingredients Operations segment provides its customers with a broad variety of plant-based ingredients for both human and pet consumption. The Ingredients Operations segment utilizes a variety of value-added manufacturing processes converting raw materials into a wide spectrum of fruit and vegetable juices, concentrates, dehydrated products, botanical extracts, and flavorings. Customers for the Ingredients Operations segment include large multinational food and beverage companies, smaller independent manufacturers, and retail organizations. FruitSmart, Silva, and Shank's are the primary operations for the Ingredients Operations segment. FruitSmart manufactures fruit and vegetable juices, purees, concentrates, essences, fibers, seeds, seed oils, and seed powders. Silva is primarily a dehydrated product manufacturer of fruit and vegetable based flakes, dices, granules, powders, and blends. Shank's manufactures botanical extracts and flavorings and also offers bottling and custom packaging for customers. In fiscal year 2021, the Company announced the wind-down of CIFI, a greenfield operation that primarily manufactured both dehydrated and liquid sweet potato products.

Universal incurs overhead expenses related to senior management, sales, finance, legal, and other functions that are centralized at its corporate headquarters, as well as functions performed at several sales and administrative offices around the world. These overhead expenses are currently allocated to the reportable operating segments, generally on the basis of projected annual financial and operational performance, including volumes planned to be purchased and/or processed. Management believes this method of allocation is currently representative of the value of the related services provided to the operating segments. The Company currently evaluates the performance of its segments based on operating income after allocated overhead expenses, plus equity in the pretax earnings of unconsolidated affiliates.

Operating results for the Company's reportable segments for each period presented in the consolidated statements of income were as follows:





Three Months Ended March 31,

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, (in thousands of dollars)

2023

2022

2023

2022

















SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES

































Tobacco Operations

$ 615,578



$ 567,180



$ 2,258,260



$ 1,835,790

Ingredients Operations

78,401



79,793



311,564



267,811

Consolidated sales and other operating revenues

$ 693,979



$ 646,973



$ 2,569,824



$ 2,103,601



















OPERATING INCOME

































Tobacco Operations

$ 53,879



$ 52,155



$ 172,889



$ 157,754

Ingredients Operations

690



6,008



10,566



16,581

Subtotal

54,569



58,163



183,455



174,335

Deduct: Equity in pretax earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (1)

(2,175)



(1,039)



(2,383)



(6,095)

Restructuring and impairment costs (2)

—



—



—



(10,457)

Add: Other income (3)

—



—



—



2,532

Consolidated operating income

$ 52,394



$ 57,124



$ 181,072



$ 160,315







(1) Equity in pretax earnings of unconsolidated affiliates is included in reportable segment operating income, but is reported below consolidated operating income and excluded from that total in the consolidated statements of income. (2) Restructuring and impairment costs are excluded from reportable segment operating income, but are included in consolidated operating income in the consolidated statements of income. (3) Other income represents the reversal of the contingent consideration liability associated with the acquisition of FruitSmart.

