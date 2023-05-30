2023 RELX SDG Inspiration Day: Not Too Late for Nature

LONDON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools, will host the 2023 edition of their SDG Inspiration Day on the 13th of June, from 10 AM–5:30 PM British Summer Time.

Biodiversity is central to several UN Sustainable Development Goals, and the RELX SDG Inspiration Day this year, themed “Not too late for nature”, provides a platform to discuss issues (PRNewswire)

This year's theme for the RELX SDG Inspiration Day is 'Not too late for Nature' and provides a platform to discuss issues related to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across thought leaders, corporate representatives, students, investors, governments, and NGOs as well as encourage the world to achieve these goals. The event will focus on biodiversity and global challenges in preserving it, while attempting to convey why it is not too late to work towards meeting them.

Biodiversity is central to SDGs 14 and 15 and closely related to other SDGs such as agriculture and food systems for zero hunger (SDG 2), health and wellness (SDG 3), sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), and the need for urgent climate action (SDG 13). Environmentalist Jane Goodall and former Secretary-General of the UN Ban Ki-moon will be delivering keynote lectures. Several thought leaders and experts in business, civil society, and academia will speak at the event as well. More details about these can be found here.

RELX SDG Inspiration Day 2023 is co-sponsored by the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens, UN Global Compact, Responsible Media Forum, Global Citizen, Pineapple Sustainable Partnerships, World Humanitarian Forum, The Elsevier Foundation, Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data, and Oxford SDG Impact Lab.

If you'd like to attend, it is not too late to register - click here!

About RELX and the RELX SDG Resource Centre

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers, enabling them to make better decisions, get better results and be more productive. Our purpose is to benefit society by developing products that help researchers advance scientific knowledge; doctors and nurses improve the lives of patients; lawyers promote the rule of law and achieve justice and fair results for their clients; businesses and governments prevent fraud; consumers access financial services and get fair prices on insurance; and customers learn about markets and complete transactions.

Recognising that across RELX we have products, services, tools, and events that advance the UN's 17 SDGs, we created the free RELX SDG Resource Centre in 2017 to advance awareness, knowledge, and implementation. Since 2017, we have made over 1,500 journal articles and book chapters free to access via the RELX SDG Resource Centre which would have otherwise cost over £3m to make open access. The RELX SDG Resource Centre features leading-edge articles, reports, tools, events, videos, and legal practical guidance from across RELX and key United Nations and other partners, to advance awareness, understanding and implementation of the 17 SDGs which aim to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all people by 2030. The SDG News Tracker on the homepage provides up-to-the minute news about the SDGs from around the world, searching millions of articles published daily across more than 75,000 news sources including in the six UN languages (Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Spanish and Russian), as well as German.

The RELX SDG Resource Centre disseminates leading-edge content on the SDGs and is working with key partners to highlight their contributions.

Visit the RELX SDG Resource Centre: www.sdgresources.relx.com

