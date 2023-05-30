AlixPartners and NAX Group Enter Strategic Partnership To Unlock the Value of AI and Corporate Data Sets

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, and NAX Group, a leading AI software company that unlocks data sets for corporates and investors to create new growth and shareholder value, today announced a strategic go-to-market partnership to build a unique corporate growth platform that will not only revolutionize the way businesses create growth but disrupt the market as we know it.

This strategic partnership brings together AlixPartners' deep industry expertise and transformational client outcomes with NAX's proprietary AI software to unlock growth by:

Supporting core growth through AI-enabled productivity of corporate functions

Creating adjacent growth through AI software-enabled corporate venturing

Enabling extended growth by creating proprietary exchange tradable products from corporate data sets.

Simon Freakley, CEO of AlixPartners comments, "Working together with NAX will afford our clients a unique opportunity to rapidly harness data to build new commercial opportunities and grow value. Our deep industry expertise plus NAX's remarkable proprietary software, combined with a mutual commitment to delivering outsized results at pace, makes a compelling proposition as companies and their stakeholders pursue value creation in today's continually disrupted business environment."

Jeff Schumacher, Founder, and CEO of NAX shared, "We've invested significantly in our software and ecosystems over the past four years. Teaming up with AlixPartners unleashes a powerful combination and a disruptive approach that will redefine the model for traditional corporate venturing and driving growth."

Maher Masri, President of NAX Group added, "I'm thrilled that we're teaming up with AlixPartners as it unleashes a powerful combination that will redefine conventional approaches to driving growth. Together, we will challenge the limits of corporate innovation."

About AlixPartners

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York and has offices in more than 20 cities around the world. For more information, visit www.alixpartners.com.

About NAX

NAX (New Asset Exchange) is a leading AI software company that unlocks data sets for corporates and investors to create new growth and shareholder value. We leverage our proprietary platform to rapidly discover products and launch them at scale, creating competitive advantage and outsized growth while solving some of the world's most pressing challenges. For more information, visit www.naxgrp.com.

