Chuck E. Cheese Summer Concert Road Show Back for Third Annual Family Event

Tour coming to nine cities and introducing Bella B. in first live performance

DALLAS, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one global family entertainment fun center, announced its Summer Concert Road Show is back for its third year. The band will tour nine new cities and serve fans with new experiences with Chuck E. Cheese and his friends. The band comprised of Chuck E. Cheese, Helen Henny, Jasper T. Jowls and Mr. Munch will be joined by Bella B. in her first ever live appearance.

Chuck E. Cheese Summer Concert Road Show 2023 (PRNewswire)

Bella made her debut in 2018 appearing regularly in Chuck E. Cheese original content in fun centers and online and has slowly grown to be a fan-favorite earning her place alongside the original band members. Bella is the first bilingual character in the history of the brand and she sings and raps in both English and Spanish. She also helps Chuck E. and his friends learn about her culture, through songs, dances, and she loves working in her garden. The introduction of Bella B. to the annual live event tour is a result of the growing entertainment division at Chuck E. Cheese, which recently announced a new season of original content available on the Chuck E. Cheese YouTube and YouTube Kids channels every Tuesday at 4 p.m. CST and Saturday at 12 p.m. CST. The new videos showcase the Chuck E. Cheese characters across a variety of family friendly formats, including silly songs, family dance challenges and remixes of Chuck E. Cheese classics.

"Chuck E. and Munch's Make-Believe Band have been an iconic part of our history in entertainment and American pop culture," said, Melissa McLeanas, vice president of global media, licensing, and entertainment at Chuck E Cheese. "We are very excited to introduce Bella to our third annual music tour. She is a fan favorite already in our original entertainment and sure to be even more popular as we introduce her to our live character program this June!"

The Band will be making stops in Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York, and New Jersey. This year, the 20-minute concerts and full cast meet and greets will take place inside recently remodeled Chuck E. Cheese fun centers to deliver a new entertainment experience for families and a convenient summer weather-proofed option. Summer Fun Pass members will get VIP seating and first access to meet the characters. Full schedule below:

June 9, 2023 -- 3 p.m. -- 1120 Rte 1 North, Edison, NJ

June 9, 2023 -- 7 p.m. -- 2700 US-22 #3A, Union, NJ

June 10, 2023 – 3 p.m. -- 139 Flatbush Ave., Floor 3, Brooklyn, NY

June 22, 2023 – 7 p.m. -- 13364 Montfort Dr., Dallas, TX

June 24, 2023 – 11 a.m. -- 2755 E. Grapevine Mills Circle , Grapevine, TX

June 24, 2023 – 3 p.m. -- 2760 W. I-20, Grand Prairie, TX

June 29, 2023 – 11 a.m. -- 13101 Harbor Blvd., Garden Grove, CA

June 29, 2023 – 3 p.m. -- 5250 Philadelphia, Ste. K, Chino, CA

June 29, 2023 – 7 p.m. -- 16920 Prairie Ave., Torrance, CA

New merchandise including tour t-shirts and summer themed apparel will be available online in the Chuck E. Shop for all fans. Families looking for a fun afternoon or evening activity this summer can visit the Summer Concert Road show website for the schedule and more details.

About Chuck E. Cheese

As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.

For questions, please contact:

Alejandra Brady

CEC Entertainment

alejandra.brady@cecentertainment.com

972-504-1320

Chuck E. Cheese Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, LLC