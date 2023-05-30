DataMotion Dominates TrustRadius with Four 2023 Top Rated Awards

2023 Top Rated Awards demonstrate DataMotion's commitment to providing reliable, cutting-edge secure data exchange solutions.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataMotion, the leader in secure digital exchange, today announced that they have been recognized by TrustRadius as ­a 2023 Top Rated Award recipient across all four of their categories. This exceptional accomplishment highlights the company's dedication to excellence and innovation in providing high-quality secure data exchange and regulatory technology (RegTech) solutions that exceed customer expectations.

DataMotion Logo (PRNewswire)

Top Rated Awards are based on unbiased ratings and reviews from verified users and demonstrate customer trust and confidence in their vendor. To qualify, companies must meet a set of rigorous criteria. DataMotion exceeded all requirements with a trScore of 8.9 out of 10 and 176 ratings and reviews across their respective categories. By securing the prestigious Top Rated Award, DataMotion outperforms the competition most notably in the following domains:

Email Encryption

Direct Secure Messaging

"Being recognized by TrustRadius with Top Rated Awards in all our categories is a tremendous honor," said Bob Janacek, CEO of DataMotion. "Our team's focus on innovation, security and customer satisfaction has enabled us to achieve this distinction, and we remain committed to providing the best solutions for our customers."

"DataMotion has won Top Rated Awards in the Email Encryption, Direct Secure Messaging, Managed File Transfer (MFT), and Data Loss Prevention categories," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "These Awards are based directly on customer feedback and help software buyers make better-purchasing decisions by highlighting products that provide high levels of customer satisfaction."

This Award is a significant milestone for DataMotion, demonstrating their continued commitment to delivering best-in-class secure digital exchange solutions that enable employees, customers and partners to participate in secure back-and-forth communications in ways that are most natural for them.

Hear from our satisfied customers about how much they value DataMotion by exploring our verified reviews on TrustRadius.

About DataMotion:

DataMotion enables organizations to leverage no-code and low-code experiences to quickly and efficiently integrate secure data exchange into their workflows. Our platform includes a wide range of RESTful APIs and standards-based protocols that seamlessly integrate disparate systems and applications, including CRM platforms, contact centers, and a range of customer and enterprise applications to securely share and deliver critical messages and documents across native customer, partner and vendor applications.

Amplified by artificial intelligence, our solutions promise significant cost reductions, increased efficiency and rapid data delivery. We have spent over two decades refining our security measures, including robust military-grade encryption that follows a trust no one, trust nothing approach, ensuring the highest compliance and data protection levels.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DataMotion, Inc.