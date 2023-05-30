Ronald Blue Trust Partners with TIFIN Wealth to Launch BlueGive Donor-Advised Fund Platform

The launch of "BlueGive" follows a successful Beta test in Q1 2023, and accelerates organic growth for the Ronald Blue Trust network of advisors

BOULDER Colo. and NEW YORK and ATLANTA, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN Wealth, the AI engine for organic growth, has announced an expansion to its partnership with wealth management and trust services firm Ronald Blue Trust. The two firms are launching BlueGive, a digital donor-advised fund (DAF) platform, to help facilitate the charitable giving of the firm's clients. This launch builds on an existing AI-centric relationship that sees TIFIN Wealth working with Ronald Blue Trust to unlock new and accelerate existing growth opportunities through machine learning and data science.

BlueGive is a digital charitable giving platform that empowers Ronald Blue Trust advisors to offer a cutting-edge DAF program to clients and their families. The platform enables unique multi-generational giving, a slate of approved investment models, a network of over 1.5 million charities and churches, and a contribution minimum of just $50. The technology was built on TIFIN Wealth's giving platform and customized to Ronald Blue Trust's clients' unique financial and giving needs.

"We're thrilled to launch BlueGive to help families of faith steward their wealth through a next-gen charitable giving experience," says Nick Stonestreet, Chief Executive Officer, Ronald Blue Trust. "TIFIN has been an incredible partner who listens, adapts, and delivers using innovative technology and unparalleled service and we are grateful for the ability to better serve our clients' most ambitious giving goals with this technology."

Ronald Blue Trust advisors can now embed themselves at the center of their client's philanthropic initiatives through the creation of a family giving fund. Advisors play a pivotal role in helping families meet their giving goals by allowing clients to invite family members to the platform through BlueGive's multi-generational experience. Family members are allocated funds to grant to the charities and causes that interest them in just a few clicks.

"The launch of BlueGive is an exciting milestone for TIFIN Wealth's charitable giving capabilities," says Cor Hoekstra, Chief Revenue Officer, TIFIN Wealth. "This opportunity allowed us to customize our intelligent DAF platform to the unique needs of a large network with a distinct biblically-based approach to wealth management. We are fortunate to have great partners in Nick and his team and look forward to further expanding this partnership."

About Ronald Blue Trust

Ronald Blue Trust advisors apply biblical wisdom and technical expertise to help clients make wise financial decisions to experience clarity and confidence and leave a lasting legacy. Our services include financial, retirement, estate planning, investment management, cash flow and budget planning, charitable giving strategies, bill paying, business consulting services, Family Office, professional athlete services, institutional services, and retirement plan consulting. The company has 17 offices nationwide, nearly $13 billion in assets under advisement, and over 9,500 clients (as of 5/1/23 and subject to change). Ronald Blue Trust is headquartered in Atlanta. For more information, go to www.ronblue.com.

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI and innovation platform for wealth. Founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to build engaging and intelligent wealth experiences for better financial lives. TIFIN manages Magnifi, a consumer-focused marketplace that delivers investment personalization through next-gen intelligence and an AI investing assistant; TIFIN Wealth, an AI engine that enables organic growth for financial advisors, wealth enterprises, and workplace financial providers through investment proposals, marketing automation, and data science; TIFIN AMP, an AI platform to modernize distribution for asset management firms; and TIFIN Studios, an incubation platform for new business creation.

The information contained herein should in no way be construed or interpreted as a solicitation to sell or offer to sell advisory services. All content is for informational purposes only.

