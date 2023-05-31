Nephron To Produce 0.5% Albuterol 5 mL, Alleviating Nationwide Shortage

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation today announced that preservative-free 0.5% Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Solution is available now in a 25 mg/5 mL pre-filled vial.

Nephron received FDA approval for Albuterol 0.5% 0.5 mL in 2001 and now provides millions of doses per year to patients nationwide.

In addition to Albuterol 0.5% 0.5 mL produced by Nephron, Nephron 503B Outsourcing Facility is now offering a larger fill volume of this essential product directly to hospitals and medical facilities, in an effort to alleviate the nationwide shortage.

"Patients, families and healthcare providers should never worry about access to life-saving medication, and here at Nephron, making sure they have what they need is precisely what keeps us motivated," said Lou Kennedy, CEO and Owner of Nephron. "As we continue to keep the needs of patients and families a top priority, they can count on us – and that makes us proud."

The 5 mL concentrated vial is available for use with continuous nebulization for adults and pediatric patients. This new, easy-to-dispense fill volume will save respiratory therapists valuable time and resources during patient care.

To place an order, customers can contact Nephron directly at NOFaccounts@nephronpharm.com or 1-844-224-2225.

A West Columbia, S.C.-based company, Nephron develops and produces safe, affordable generic inhalation solutions and suspension products. The company also operates an industry-leading 503B Outsourcing Facility division which produces pre-filled sterile syringes, luer-lock vials, IV bottles and IV bags for hospitals across America, in an effort to alleviate drug shortage needs. For more information, please visit www.nephronpharm.com.

