Pure Storage Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Subscription services ARR of $1.2 billion, up 29% year-over-year

Record Evergreen//One subscription sales

Shipped first FlashBlade//E systems

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2024 ended May 7, 2023.

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage)
www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage)(PRNewswire)

"We are the clear leader in data storage, now delivering a portfolio that can address the vast majority of storage needs for all enterprises," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "The superior economics, performance, and operational and environmental efficiencies of Pure's product portfolio over both hard disk and SSD-based, all-flash competitive offerings are now undeniable."

First Quarter Financial Highlights 

  • Revenue $589.3 million, a decrease of 5% year-over-year, and an increase of 5% year-over-year, when excluding the impact of $60 million of first quarter fiscal 2023 product revenue that was contemplated in the second half of last year
  • Subscription services revenue $280.3 million, up 28% year-over-year
  • Subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) $1.2 billion, up 29% year-over-year
  • Remaining performance obligations (RPO) $1.8 billion, up 26% year-over-year
  • GAAP gross margin 70.1%; non-GAAP gross margin 72.2%
  • GAAP operating loss $(71.8) million; non-GAAP operating income $19.6 million
  • GAAP operating margin (12.2)%; non-GAAP operating margin 3.3%
  • Operating cash flow $173.2 million; free cash flow $121.8 million
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $1.2 billion
  • Returned approximately $70 million in Q1 to stockholders through share repurchases of 2.9 million shares
  • Repaid $575 million of outstanding convertible senior notes

"Through innovation, our competitive differentiation is unmatched in providing both high business value and lower total cost of ownership benefits across our portfolio to our customers," said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. "Subscription services ARR grew 29%, with strong momentum from our record Evergreen//One subscription sales this quarter."

First Quarter Company Highlights

  • Flash at disk economics: Pure introduced FlashBlade//E, a scale-out unstructured data repository built to handle exponential data growth with industry-leading energy efficiency. At an acquisition cost competitive with disk and much lower operational costs, the introduction of FlashBlade//E means that customers no longer need to settle for disk.
  • Truly unified block and file: Pure announced the general availability of the FlashArray Unified Block and File Platform, the first and only storage service designed from the ground up to access native block and file. This empowers organizations to access native block and file services from a single, global pool of storage resources.
  • Cloud native momentum: A new partnership between Portworx by Pure Storage and MongoDB includes a first-of-its-kind integration between the industry's first Database-Platform-as-a-Service (DBPaaS), Portworx Data Services, and MongoDB that revolutionizes how developers build modern applications.
  • Advancing the world's AI projects: Pure is the chosen vendor for AI environments across a broad range of industries, notably media & entertainment, pharma, healthcare, aerospace, transportation, and financial services. We've continued to advance FlashBlade's high-performance parallel architecture making it the market's leading portfolio for AI projects.

Second Quarter and FY24 Guidance


Q2 FY24

FY24

Revenue

$680M

Mid to High Single Digit Y/Y
Growth

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$90M

-

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

13 %

15 %

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Pure will host a teleconference to discuss the first quarter fiscal 2024 results at 2:00 pm PT today, May 31, 2023. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website, investor.purestorage.com. Pure will also post its earnings presentation to this website in advance of the call and post its prepared remarks to this website within 24 hours following completion of the call.

A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 1-866-813-9403 (or +44 204 525 0658 for international callers) with passcode 425076.

Additionally, Pure is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences or events:

Bank of America Global Technology Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Time: 10:40 a.m. PT / 1:40 p.m. ET
Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO and Kevan Krysler, CFO

William Blair 42rd Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
Rob Lee, Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Product & Technology-Focused Meeting for Financial Analysts at Pure//Accelerate 2023
Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET

Register for Pure//Accelerate 2023 in Las Vegas June 14-16, 2023 to make connections, get inspired, and learn more about tools and strategies to implement sustainable change, energy efficiency, and operational excellence within your organization. Pure executives and world-leading experts - including Pure Storage CEO Charles Giancarlo and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal - will share insights, strategies, and their vision for the future.

The presentation(s) will be webcast live and archived on Pure's Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

Analyst Recognition
Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage
Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Connect with Pure
Blog
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period financial results, our technology and product strategy, specifically customer priorities around sustainability, our ability to adjust to current macro conditions and expand market share, our sustainability goals and benefits, the timing and magnitude of large orders, the impact of inflation, economic or supply chain disruptions, the pandemic and its lingering impacts, demand for our products and subscription services, including Evergreen//One, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, including FlashBlade//E, new customer acquisition, the continued success of the Portworx technology, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 5, 2023. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of May 31, 2023, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Key Business Metric

Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to total annualized contract value of all active subscription agreements on the last day of the quarter, plus on-demand revenue for the quarter multiplied by four.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired companies, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt issuance costs related to debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, and costs associated with the exit of certain operations that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, unaudited)




At the End of



First Quarter of
Fiscal 2024


Fiscal 2023






Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$           378,285


$           580,854

Marketable securities


805,715


1,001,352

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,062 and $1,057


391,286


612,491

Inventory


51,821


50,152

Deferred commissions, current


68,826


68,617

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


171,824


161,391

Total current assets


1,867,757


2,474,857

Property and equipment, net


302,894


272,445

Operating lease right-of-use-assets


155,205


158,912

Deferred commissions, non-current


179,362


177,239

Intangible assets, net


45,064


49,222

Goodwill


361,427


361,427

Restricted cash


9,960


10,544

Other assets, non-current


37,584


38,814

Total assets


$        2,959,253


$        3,543,460






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$             71,334


$             67,121

Accrued compensation and benefits


143,204


232,636

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


121,230


123,749

Operating lease liabilities, current


37,995


33,707

Deferred revenue, current


732,433


718,149

Debt, current



574,506

Total current liabilities


1,106,196


1,749,868

Long-term debt


100,000


Operating lease liabilities, non-current


139,665


142,473

Deferred revenue, non-current


663,237


667,501

Other liabilities, non-current


44,348


42,385

Total liabilities


2,053,446


2,602,227

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital


2,521,176


2,493,799

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(10,906)


(15,504)

Accumulated deficit


(1,604,463)


(1,537,062)

Total stockholders' equity


905,807


941,233

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$        2,959,253


$        3,543,460

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



First Quarter of Fiscal


2024


2023





Revenue:




Product

$         308,963


$         401,161

Subscription services

280,344


219,244

Total revenue

589,307


620,405

Cost of revenue:




Product (1)

96,213


125,484

Subscription services (1)

79,747


68,495

Total cost of revenue

175,960


193,979

Gross profit

413,347


426,426

Operating expenses:




Research and development (1)

185,331


161,273

Sales and marketing (1)

232,446


218,153

General and administrative (1)

67,384


51,567

Total operating expenses

485,161


430,993

Loss from operations

(71,814)


(4,567)

Other income (expense), net

11,749


(6,181)

Loss before provision for income taxes

(60,065)


(10,748)

Income tax provision

7,336


787

Net loss

$         (67,401)


$         (11,535)





Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$             (0.22)


$             (0.04)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common
stockholders, basic and diluted

305,863


295,843


(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:





Cost of revenue -- product

$             2,655


$             1,863

Cost of revenue -- subscription services

5,647


5,356

Research and development

38,232


36,517

Sales and marketing

17,181


18,345

General and administrative

14,115


12,490

Total stock-based compensation expense

$           77,830


$           74,571

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)



First Quarter of Fiscal


2024


2023





Cash flows from operating activities




Net loss

$              (67,401)


$              (11,535)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

29,690


22,663

Stock-based compensation expense

77,830


74,571

Other

(1,804)


947

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable, net

221,205


196,129

Inventory

308


(1,699)

Deferred commissions

(2,331)


15,309

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(6,095)


(11,742)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

11,001


7,749

Accounts payable

(3,993)


(7,419)

Accrued compensation and other liabilities

(89,082)


(88,963)

Operating lease liabilities

(6,100)


(8,480)

Deferred revenue

10,019


32,602

Net cash provided by operating activities

173,247


220,132

Cash flows from investing activities




Purchases of property and equipment (1)

(51,424)


(32,810)

Purchases of marketable securities

(128,788)


(17,251)

Sales of marketable securities

43,040


Maturities of marketable securities

288,373


116,175

Net cash provided by investing activities

151,201


66,114

Cash flows from financing activities




Net proceeds from exercise of stock options

4,630


11,405

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

21,219


19,396

Principal payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations

(576,780)


(251,395)

Proceeds from borrowings

100,000


Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards

(6,759)


(10,194)

Repurchases of common stock

(69,911)


(66,420)

Net cash used in financing activities

(527,601)


(297,208)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(203,153)


(10,962)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

591,398


476,743

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$             388,245


$             465,781



(1)

Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $5.3 million and $2.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



First Quarter of Fiscal 2024


First Quarter of Fiscal 2023



GAAP

results


GAAP

gross

margin (a)


Adjustment




Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)


GAAP

results


GAAP

gross

margin (a)


Adjustment




Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)
































$      2,655


(c)










$      1,863


(c)











147


(d)










188


(d)











3,306


(e)










3,199


(e)





Gross profit --
product


$  212,750


68.9 %


$      6,108




$ 218,858


70.8 %


$  275,677


68.7 %


$      5,250




$  280,927


70.0 %
































$      5,647


(c)










$      5,356


(c)











338


(d)










582


(d)






















135


(f)











13


(g)










24


(g)





Gross profit --
subscription
services


$  200,597


71.6 %


$      5,998




$ 206,595


73.7 %


$  150,749


68.8 %


$      6,097




$  156,846


71.5 %
































$      8,302


(c)










$      7,219


(c)











485


(d)










770


(d)











3,306


(e)










3,199


(e)






















135


(f)











13


(g)










24


(g)





Total gross
profit


$  413,347


70.1 %


$    12,106




$ 425,453


72.2 %


$  426,426


68.7 %


$    11,347




$  437,773


70.6 %



























(a)

GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(b)

Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(c)

To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d)

To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(e)

To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

(f)

To eliminate costs associated with the exit of certain operations.

(g)

To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):


First Quarter of Fiscal 2024


First Quarter of Fiscal 2023


GAAP

results


GAAP

operating

margin (a)


Adjustment




Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)


GAAP

results


GAAP

operating

margin (a)


Adjustment



Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)





























$     77,830


(c)










$     74,571


(c)









885


(d)










1,800


(d)









4,815


(e)










6,996


(e)




















2,868


(f)









4,070


(g)




















3,839


(h)










3,730


(h)




Operating income
(loss)

$  (71,814)


-12.2 %


$     91,439




$ 19,625


3.3 %


$     (4,567)


-0.7 %


$     89,965



$  85,398


13.8 %





























$     77,830


(c)










$     74,571


(c)









885


(d)










1,800


(d)









4,815


(e)










6,996


(e)




















2,868


(f)









4,070


(g)




















3,839


(h)










3,730


(h)









647


(i)










801


(i)




Net income
(loss)

$  (67,401)




$     92,086




$ 24,685




$   (11,535)




$     90,766



$  79,231


























Net income
(loss) per
share -- diluted

$      (0.22)








$     0.08




$       (0.04)







$      0.25



Weighted-
average
shares used
in per share
calculation -- 
diluted

305,863




11,134


(j)


316,997




295,843




20,037


(j)

315,880





(a)

GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue.

(b)

Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue.

(c)

To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d)

To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.

(e)

To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(f)

To eliminate costs primarily associated with the exit of certain operations.

(g)

To eliminate duplicate lease costs during the transition of our corporate headquarters.

(h)

To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

(i)

To eliminate amortization expense of debt issuance costs related to our debt.

(j)

To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan).

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):


First Quarter of Fiscal


2024


2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

$               173,247


$             220,132

Less: purchases of property and equipment (1)

(51,424)


(32,810)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$               121,823


$             187,322



(1)

Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $5.3 million and $2.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-announces-first-quarter-fiscal-2024-financial-results-301839077.html

