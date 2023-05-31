Veeva Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results

Total Revenues of $526.3M, up 4% Year Over Year;

Subscription Services Revenues of $414.5M, up 3% Year Over Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2023.

Veeva Systems (PRNewsfoto/Veeva Systems) (PRNewswire)

"It was a strong start to the year for Veeva and we are executing well on our goal to power the most critical functions for the life sciences industry," said CEO Peter Gassner. "We announced a number of new innovations, connected the industry at Veeva Commercial Summit, and continued progress in key areas across commercial and R&D."

Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results:

Revenues : Total revenues for the first quarter were $526.3 million , up from $505.1 million one year ago, an increase of 4% year over year. Subscription services revenues for the first quarter were $414.5 million , up from $402.6 million one year ago, an increase of 3% year over year.

Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income (1) : First quarter operating income was $61.5 million , compared to $127.7 million one year ago, a decrease of 52% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter was $157.0 million , compared to $199.6 million one year ago, a decrease of 21% year over year.

Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income (1) : First quarter net income was $131.5 million , compared to $100.1 million one year ago, an increase of 31% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter was $147.9 million , compared to $159.8 million one year ago, a decrease of 7% year over year.

Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share (1) : For the first quarter, fully diluted net income per share was $0.81 , compared to $0.62 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $0.91 , compared to $0.99 one year ago.

Customer Contracting Change: The previously announced customer contracting change that standardized termination for convenience (TFC) rights in our master subscription agreements went into effect on February 1, 2023 . This resulted in a change in the timing of revenue for certain customer contracts to which a TFC right was added and reduced revenues, operating income and non-GAAP operating income, and net income and non-GAAP net income in the first quarter.

"We started the year strong and delivered financial results that exceeded our guidance on all metrics," said CFO Brent Bowman. "We see momentum in multiple product categories, which positions us well to deliver durable and profitable growth through 2025 and beyond."

Recent Highlights:

Leading in Commercial with Product Excellence and Innovation — Veeva is helping the life sciences industry achieve commercial excellence through software, data, and services. Veeva's commercial leadership and proven customer success drove 11 Veeva CRM wins and five Veeva Compass wins in the quarter. In May, the company brought the industry together for Veeva Commercial Summit in Boston , one of the largest commercial life sciences gatherings in the world. Showcasing innovation to advance the industry, Veeva announced what's coming in Vault CRM — including CRM Bot, a generative AI application for Vault CRM — and announced two new Veeva Compass offerings.

Continued Strength and Growing Opportunity in Veeva Development Cloud — Progress to establish Veeva Development Cloud as the operating system for product development continued in the quarter. Product excellence and customer success are fueling expansion as more than 400 customers have now selected applications in more than one of the five Development Cloud product suites.

Expanding Quality Leadership — Offering a unified suite of applications to connect quality and manufacturing processes, Veeva Vault Quality is becoming the preferred choice among the life sciences industry, fueling another strong quarter with 26 wins. Veeva is building momentum for the large opportunity ahead, with more than 275 customers now using both Vault QualityDocs and Vault QMS, including 10 of the top 20 pharmas.

Financial Outlook:

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal second quarter ending July 31, 2023 as follows:

Total revenues between $580 and $582 million .

Non-GAAP operating income between $199 and $201 million (2) .

Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share between $1.12 and $1.13 (2).

Veeva is providing updated guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2024 as follows:

Total revenues between $2,360 and $2,370 million .

Non-GAAP operating income of about $810 million (2) .

Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $4.59 (2).

Veeva is reiterating guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2025 for the following metrics:

Total revenues of at least $2,800 million .

Non-GAAP operating income of at least $1,000 million (2).

Conference Call Information

Prepared remarks and an investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found on Veeva's investor relations website at ir.veeva.com . Veeva will host a Q&A conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT today, May 31, 2023, and a replay of the call will be available on Veeva's investor relations website.

What: Veeva Systems Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) Online Registration: https://conferencingportals.com/event/badXudFz



Webcast: ir.veeva.com

____________

(1) This press release uses non-GAAP financial metrics that are adjusted for the impact of various GAAP items. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for details.

(2) Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the second fiscal quarter ending July 31, 2023, the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, or the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's expected future performance and, in particular, includes quotes from management and guidance, provided as of May 31, 2023, about Veeva's expected future financial results. Estimating guidance accurately for future periods is difficult. It involves assumptions and internal estimates that may prove to be incorrect and is based on plans that may change. Hence, there is a significant risk that actual results could differ materially from the guidance we have provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such guidance. There are also numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our financial performance, including issues related to the security or performance of our products, competitive factors, customer decisions and priorities, events that impact the life sciences industry, general macroeconomic and geopolitical events (including inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates, currency exchange fluctuations, and impacts related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine), and issues that impact our ability to hire, retain and adequately compensate talented employees. We have summarized what we believe are the principal risks to our business in a section titled "Summary of Risk Factors" on pages 9 and 10 in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 which you can find here . Additional details on the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business can be found in the same filing on Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov. We recommend that you familiarize yourself with these risks and uncertainties before making an investment decision.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gunnar Hansen

Veeva Systems Inc.

267-460-5839

ir@veeva.com

Media Contact:

Maria Scurry

Veeva Systems Inc.

781-366-7617

pr@veeva.com

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



April 30,

2023

January 31,

2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,093,634

$ 886,465 Short-term investments 2,521,268

2,216,163 Accounts receivable, net 412,940

703,055 Unbilled accounts receivable 38,070

82,174 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 122,222

81,456 Total current assets 4,188,134

3,969,313 Property and equipment, net 50,059

49,817 Deferred costs, net 23,166

31,825 Lease right-of-use assets 52,178

55,336 Goodwill 439,877

439,877 Intangible assets, net 77,731

82,476 Deferred income taxes 156,375

136,697 Other long-term assets 35,850

38,955 Total assets $ 5,023,370

$ 4,804,296







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 44,404

$ 41,678 Accrued compensation and benefits 44,358

44,282 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 32,269

35,306 Income tax payable 4,617

4,946 Deferred revenue 869,920

869,285 Lease liabilities 10,734

11,306 Total current liabilities 1,006,302

1,006,803 Deferred income taxes 1,407

1,492 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 47,494

49,670 Other long-term liabilities 25,104

30,079 Total liabilities 1,080,307

1,088,044 Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock 2

2 Class B common stock —

— Additional paid-in capital 1,622,547

1,532,627 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,759)

(31,129) Retained earnings 2,346,273

2,214,752 Total stockholders' equity 3,943,063

3,716,252 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,023,370

$ 4,804,296

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended April 30,

2023

2022 Revenues:





Subscription services(3) $ 414,546

$ 402,632 Professional services and other(4) 111,779

102,470 Total revenues 526,325

505,102 Cost of revenues(5):





Cost of subscription services 67,575

58,953 Cost of professional services and other 99,088

80,562 Total cost of revenues 166,663

139,515 Gross profit 359,662

365,587 Operating expenses(5):





Research and development 146,960

113,475 Sales and marketing 88,503

76,115 General and administrative 62,669

48,325 Total operating expenses 298,132

237,915 Operating income 61,530

127,672 Other income, net 30,248

2,709 Income before income taxes 91,778

130,381 Income tax (benefit) provision (39,743)

30,266 Net income $ 131,521

$ 100,115 Net income per share:





Basic $ 0.82

$ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.81

$ 0.62 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:





Basic 159,852

154,514 Diluted 162,521

161,928 Other comprehensive income:





Net change in unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments $ 5,428

$ (10,999) Net change in cumulative foreign currency translation loss (58)

(1,254) Comprehensive income $ 136,891

$ 87,862







(3) Includes subscription services revenues from the following product areas:





Veeva Commercial Solutions $ 239,324

$ 227,724 Veeva R&D Solutions 175,222

174,908 Total subscription services $ 414,546

$ 402,632







(4) Includes professional services and other revenues from the following product areas:





Veeva Commercial Solutions $ 44,864

$ 43,321 Veeva R&D Solutions 66,915

59,149 Total professional services and other $ 111,779

$ 102,470







(5) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:





Cost of revenues:





Cost of subscription services 1,505

1,277 Cost of professional services and other 12,722

9,990 Research and development 38,906

25,823 Sales and marketing 20,135

16,893 General and administrative 17,451

13,151 Total stock-based compensation $ 90,719

$ 67,134

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended April 30,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 131,521

$ 100,115 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 7,549

7,058 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 3,060

2,948 (Accretion) amortization of discount on short-term investments (3,407)

1,056 Stock-based compensation 90,719

67,134 Amortization of deferred costs 5,052

5,993 Deferred income taxes (21,514)

(32,432) Loss (gain) on foreign currency from mark-to-market derivative 180

(582) Bad debt expense (recovery) 155

(25) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 289,960

301,482 Unbilled accounts receivable 44,104

1,295 Deferred costs 3,607

(3,079) Other current and long-term assets (36,298)

(7,563) Accounts payable 1,955

5,121 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (3,344)

(2,336) Income taxes payable (329)

43,223 Deferred revenue (1,221)

(7,471) Operating lease liabilities (2,693)

(2,031) Other long-term liabilities (3,120)

1,121 Net cash provided by operating activities 505,936

481,027 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of short-term investments (612,492)

(572,344) Maturities and sales of short-term investments 318,056

196,190 Long-term assets (2,958)

(2,333) Net cash used in investing activities (297,394)

(378,487) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 15,233

16,291 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (16,625)

(14,999) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,392)

1,292 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 19

(1,874) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 207,169

101,958 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 889,650

1,141,225 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,096,819

$ 1,243,183







Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information:





Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans $ 62,089

$ 4,907

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In Veeva's public disclosures, Veeva has provided non-GAAP measures, which it defines as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, Veeva uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing its financial results. For the reasons set forth below, Veeva believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding its operating results, evaluating its future prospects, comparing its financial results across accounting periods, and comparing its financial results to its peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Excess tax benefits. Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans are dependent on previously agreed-upon equity grants to our employees, vesting of those grants, stock price, and exercise behavior of our employees, which can fluctuate from quarter to quarter. For example, excess tax benefits for the quarters ended January 31 and April 30, 2023 were higher than normal primarily due to our Chief Executive Officer's exercise of stock options in connection with a previously announced trading plan. Because these fluctuations are not directly related to our business operations, Veeva excludes excess tax benefits for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva management also finds it useful to exclude excess tax benefits when assessing the level of cash provided by operating activities. Given the nature of the excess tax benefits, Veeva believes excluding it allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our operating cash flows from quarter to quarter and those of other companies.

Stock-based compensation expenses. Veeva excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that Veeva excludes from its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, Veeva believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.

Amortization of purchased intangibles. Veeva incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense and is inconsistent in amount and frequency because it is significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred and cannot be recovered, and are non-cash expenses, Veeva excludes these expenses for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Veeva's revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to Veeva's future period revenues as well.

Income tax effects on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses. The income tax effects that are excluded relate to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses due to stock-based compensation and purchased intangibles for GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Veeva's management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. Veeva compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Veeva encourages its investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business, and to view its non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis) Three months ended April 30,

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities on a GAAP basis $ 505,936

$ 481,027 Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans (62,089)

(4,907) Net cash provided by operating activities on a non-GAAP basis $ 443,847

$ 476,120 Net cash used in investing activities on a GAAP basis $ (297,394)

$ (378,487) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities on a GAAP basis $ (1,392)

$ 1,292







Reconciliation of Financial Measures (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis) Three months ended April 30,

2023

2022 Cost of subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis $ 67,575

$ 58,953 Stock-based compensation expense (1,505)

(1,277) Amortization of purchased intangibles (1,090)

(1,090) Cost of subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis $ 64,980

$ 56,586







Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis 83.7 %

85.4 % Stock-based compensation expense 0.4

0.3 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.2

0.3 Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis 84.3 %

86.0 %







Cost of professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis $ 99,088

$ 80,562 Stock-based compensation expense (12,722)

(9,990) Amortization of purchased intangibles (134)

(134) Cost of professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis $ 86,232

$ 70,438







Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis 11.4 %

21.4 % Stock-based compensation expense 11.4

9.8 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.2

0.1 Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis 23.0 %

31.3 %







Gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 359,662

$ 365,587 Stock-based compensation expense 14,227

11,267 Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,224

1,224 Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 375,113

$ 378,078







Gross margin on total revenues on a GAAP basis 68.3 %

72.4 % Stock-based compensation expense 2.7

2.2 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.3

0.2 Gross margin on total revenues on a non-GAAP basis 71.3 %

74.8 %







Research and development expense on a GAAP basis $ 146,960

$ 113,475 Stock-based compensation expense (38,906)

(25,823) Amortization of purchased intangibles (28)

(28) Research and development expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 108,026

$ 87,624

















Three months ended April 30,

2023

2022







Sales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis $ 88,503

$ 76,115 Stock-based compensation expense (20,135)

(16,893) Amortization of purchased intangibles (3,439)

(3,439) Sales and marketing expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 64,929

$ 55,783







General and administrative expense on a GAAP basis $ 62,669

$ 48,325 Stock-based compensation expense (17,451)

(13,151) Amortization of purchased intangibles (55)

(55) General and administrative expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 45,163

$ 35,119







Operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 298,132

$ 237,915 Stock-based compensation expense (76,492)

(55,867) Amortization of purchased intangibles (3,522)

(3,522) Operating expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 218,118

$ 178,526







Operating income on a GAAP basis $ 61,530

$ 127,672 Stock-based compensation expense 90,719

67,134 Amortization of purchased intangibles 4,746

4,746 Operating income on a non-GAAP basis $ 156,995

$ 199,552







Operating margin on a GAAP basis 11.7 %

25.3 % Stock-based compensation expense 17.2

13.3 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.9

0.9 Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis 29.8 %

39.5 %







Net income on a GAAP basis $ 131,521

$ 100,115 Stock-based compensation expense 90,719

67,134 Amortization of purchased intangibles 4,746

4,746 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(6) (79,064)

(12,209) Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 147,922

$ 159,786







Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 0.81

$ 0.62 Stock-based compensation expense 0.56

0.41 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.03

0.03 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(6) (0.49)

(0.07) Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 0.91

$ 0.99

________________

(6) For the three months April 30, 2023 and 2022, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veeva Systems