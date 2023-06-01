Celebrate National Iced Tea Month with Milo's Tea

Milo's is hosting Instagram giveaways to help fans have the sweetest summer ever

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milo's Tea , a family-owned business known for crafting tea using high quality ingredients, is bringing fans the Sweetest Summer Ever with a month of giveaways to celebrate National Iced Tea Month.

Celebrate National Iced Tea Month with Milo’s Sweetest Summer Ever (PRNewswire)

Milo's will celebrate "Tea Tuesday" every week in June. Fans can enter to win sweet prizes each week. One grand prize winner who will receive a year of free Milo's. To participate, fans enter on Milo's Instagram page ( @drinkmilos ), tagging a friend in the comments and sharing how they are going to celebrate the Sweetest Summer Ever with Milo's. Each Friday, five winners will be selected to receive summer must-haves like beach towels, tumblers, coolers and more!

"We love it when our fans share their moments of delicious joy with us," said Tricia Wallwork, CEO and Chair of Milo's Tea Company and granddaughter of founder Milo Carlton. "As a family-owned business for seventy-seven years, our iced teas and lemonade taste like homemade because we make it the way my grandmother did – fresh brewed, using real ingredients. This National Iced Tea Month, we are excited to give fans the Sweetest Summer Ever."

In addition to the social giveaways, Milo's will be giving fans a chance to try their best-seller, Milo's Famous Sweet Tea, in New York City. On June 7th and 8th, catch Milo's "Tea Tricycle" throughout Manhattan and enjoy a sweet sip of the best, most refreshing sweet tea on the market. To find the Tea Tricycle, head to Instagram ( @drinkmilos ) during the two-day event and share how you enjoy Milo's using the hashtag #MilosMoments.

For more information and to find Milo's Tea near you, visit drinkmilos.com .

About Milo's Tea Company

Milo's Tea Company is a family-owned, Certified Women Owned Business crafting high-quality, freshly brewed iced tea for 77 years. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. Milo's has been brewing the best tasting, closest-to-homemade iced tea for three generations and counting. Milo's teas and lemonades taste just like homemade because its family recipe includes only a few simple ingredients and does not contain preservatives or added colors. Milo's is also committed to sustainability efforts, becoming a Platinum Certified Zero Waste manufacturer in 2020. To learn more about Milo's and find a store near you, visit www.drinkmilos.com .

Milo's Tea Company (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Milo’s Tea Company