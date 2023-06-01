CSOFT to Host June Soiree at Harvard Art Museums, Exhibit at 2023 DIA Global in Boston

BOSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CSOFT Health Sciences, leaders in clinical trial localization, are pleased to announce their return as exhibitors to DIA's 2023 Annual Meeting, taking place June 25th – 29th at the Boston Conference and Exhibition Center in the Seaport neighborhood. With its attendance at booth #317, CSOFT reinforces its support for the worldwide drug development community and commitment to advancing patient diversity and centricity through language and technology as a global provider of medical translation in over 250 languages.

As well as exhibiting, CSOFT will mark the DIA's return to its home city with its own June 27th Art, Health, and Communications Soirée at the Harvard Art Museums' Calderwood Courtyard. The black-tie evening gathering will feature private access to H.A.M. galleries, interactive exchanges with thought leaders in medicine, and hors d'oeuvres, alongside live musical performances.

With its symbolic choice of the Harvard Art Museums as its venue, CSOFT hopes to offer an immersive setting for an evening of fresh perspectives at the intersection of science, art, and wellness in today's rapidly changing physical and mental health care fields.

"It is wonderful to see DIA's choice of Boston for this year's summit, and we are excited for the chance to connect more closely with leaders within and beyond the health field in a more intimate, inspired setting," Ms. Yee said. "As well as highlighting our core services to DIA, we hope this event can explore the broader impact of communications in the quickly changing world of health and medicine."

Headquartered in Boston's Back Bay and with extensive engagement in health-related causes throughout greater Boston, CSOFT's perennial initiatives include support for Harvard University's Joslin Diabetes Center and the Asian American Diabetes Initiative (AADI). In 2022, CSOFT Shunee Yee addressed AADI's A Taste of Ginger fundraising gathering in its first return to in-person gathering, speaking on themes of patient diversity and medical communications in patient-centric health care.

About CSOFT Health Sciences

CSOFT Health Sciences, leaders in clinical trial localization, provides AI/ML-enabled medical translation services for all phases of the drug and medical device product lifecycle, from development to post-launch. We also specialize in DCT solutions, linguistic validation, and CTD/eCTD submissions with the FDA, EMA, and NMPA. Our operations are certified in ISO 17100:2015, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 13485:2016, ensuring our customized solutions meet the rigorous regulatory requirements of MMA, NDA, CTA, and Medical Device Application submissions. www.csoftintl.com

