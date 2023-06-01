GOOD FOODS LAUNCHES #GUACGIRLSUMMER

Good Foods Partners with Mia Lind's Hot Girl Walk® to Kick Off a Summer of Self Love, Walks, and GuacGirl Goodness with a Chance to Win a Summer Trip

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Good Foods is adding more flavor than ever to #HotGirlSummer and is empowering the world to make it a #GuacGirlSummer. Rooted in the love of avocados and thriving in its season, #GuacGirlSummer offers good vibes with good guac! The Good Foods brand is based on authenticity and simplicity, with no artificial anything, and wants to celebrate individuals who share the same values. Consumers are invited to join #GuacGirlSummer with a Hot Girl Walk® in Los Angeles, CA with free swag, Good Foods guacamole fun, and social sweepstakes for a chance to win a summer trip for 2!

"We're excited to launch our #GuacGirlSummer contest and share stories of ways everyone is enjoying our guacamole and how they're making this the best summer ever," said Mandy Bottomlee, Director of Content Marketing, Good Foods. "Everyone guacs differently and no matter how people are celebrating #GuacGirlSummer, we want them to feel good about themselves! This is why we've partnered with Mia Lind and Hot Girl Walk® in LA for our kickoff event! The Hot Girl Walk movement embodies exactly how we naturally feel about our customers enjoying guacamole season to the fullest - fun, food and friends."

Guac Girl Walk will take place on June 3rd at Demitasse Cafe at 1149 Third Street Santa Monica, CA at 11AM PST.

Beginning June 1st, people 18 years of age and older who tag @goodfoods along with using hashtags #GuacGirlSummer and #sweepstakes in their TikTok or Instagram posts showing off their #guacgirlsummer vibes, will be entered to win weekly prize packages of Good Foods products and branded merch. Good Foods will also reward one grand prize winner with an "extended summer" vacation with a free trip for two anywhere in the United States, US Territories, and Mexico. Even more, the first 100 entrants following the contest rules with tags and hashtags, will receive a $20 discount code redeemable on Good Foods' online store by Sept 1, 2023. The contest concludes on National Avocado Day, July 31, 2023.

Using only good ingredients like Haas avocados, tomato, garlic, and fresh lime juice in their Chunky Guacamole, Good Foods wants to celebrate how other people are keeping it real during their summer of good times with good guac. To share some inspiration and ideas on how to have a #GuacGirlSummer, people are encouraged to participate in activities such as "Rock out with your guac out - and listen to your favorite album from start to finish. Chips up, phone down."

ABOUT GOOD FOODS

Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and salsa. A family-owned company with global roots. Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. Population: just under 20,000. It's where we call home. It's where we create our delicious dips, dressings, and salads. Simply put, it's where goodness happens. Tacámbaro, Michoacán, Mexico. Population: just above 25,000. That's our second home, in the groves and sunshine where we are closest to the avocados. It's where we can easily compost the avocado pits and skins back into the earth. It's where all the guacamole goodness happens. Good Foods products span dips, guac, dressing, and salad. Learn more at GoodFoods.com.

ABOUT HOT GIRL WALK®

Mia Lind created the Hot Girl Walk® in December 2020 and her first Tik Tok went viral in January 2021, amassing millions of views and creating a whole new community of Hot Girl Walk®-ers across the world. Since then the #HotGirlWalk has received over 700 Million views and has become an inspiration. You can find more about Hot Girl Walk® by visiting HotGirlWalk.com or at Official Hot Girl Walk® Instagram

Hot Girl Walk® is a registered trademark of Hot Girl Walk® LLC, all rights reserved.

CONTEST RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 18+. Sweepstakes ends 9:00 am ET on 7/31/23. Subject to full Official Rules, including prizes, odds, Weekly Entry Periods, Special Offer, & all details: goodfoods.com/guacgirlsummer . Sponsor: Good Foods Group.

