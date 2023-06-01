Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics Announce Partnership

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hy-Tek Intralogistics, a premier integrator of full-service automation technology for the supply chain, has partnered with Hai Robotics, a leading provider of intelligent automated warehouse solutions. With Hy-Tek's IntraOne enterprise logistics platform, the addition of Hai Robotics' automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) solutions will help reduce a customer's storage footprints, increase workflow efficiency, maximize order pick accuracy, and improve daily order fulfillment rate.

Hy-Tek and Hai Robotics Announce Partnership (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to start our partnership with Hai, an up-and-coming innovator for the G2P space," said Zac Boehm, Vice President of Robotic Solutions at Hy-Tek Intralogistics. "By formalizing our partnership, it allows Hy-Tek to add to its existing solutions with a technology that allows for an earlier entry point with customers looking to adopt G2P technologies, further enforcing our goal to meet our customers where they are in their automation journey."

Changing economic conditions, an increasingly tight labor market and consumer spending habits require today's supply chain to be adaptable and provide a faster ROI for customers than in the past. Hai's technologies, including their brand new HaiFlex and HaiPick A3 solutions, will allow Hy-Tek to provide solutions to their customers faster than ever.

"The Hai technology allows us to provide solutions that require fast start ups, future scalability, and competitive costs," says Dave Tavel, Senior Vice President of Sales at Hy-Tek Intralogistics. "There is no reason to delay your adoption of robotics as a strategy for fulfillment. Hai's technology will support your business today and into the future, and Hy-Tek Intralogistics' platform, IntraOne will manage and optimize our customer's operations."

With Hai's solutions, customers can further improve operational efficiency and storage density, meeting the needs of warehouses, DCs, and factories in the apparel, retail, e-commerce, and 3PL industries.

"Hy-Tek has been a strong organization in the market since before I began my career. I've always had a lot of respect for the quality of their solutions, equipment, and systems," said Brian Reinhart, Hai Robotics CRO. "Hy-Tek's commitment to growth and integration has positioned the company to be an industry leader for years to come and Hai Robotics, having done the same on the manufacturing side, is very excited about the partnership."

About Hy-Tek Intralogistics –

Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Hy-Tek Intralogistics is an automation technology integrator serving clients in diverse end markets and applications, including e-commerce, third-party logistics, and parcel. Hy-Tek is the premier single-source provider of material handling solutions for a wide range of industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail, construction, food, electronics, and automotive. Since 1963, Hy-Tek and its best-in-class industry partners have been providing customers large and small with turnkey solutions. From customized one-of-a-kind handling and storage systems to pre-assembled buildings and off-the-shelf products—Hy-Tek's experienced team of engineering, sales, operations, and project management professionals' partner with customers to help enhance productivity, streamline processes, and boost profitability. With over 500 employees, Hy-Tek serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from offices in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

For more information, visit www.hy-tek.com.

About Hai Robotics-

Hai Robotics is a leading global provider of intelligent automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS). Their ASRS solutions provide modern storage density, reach up to 32+ feet high, reduce customer's storage footprints up to 75%, increasing workflow efficiency gains up to 4x, maximizing order pick accuracy to 99.9+%, and improve daily orders fulfilled rate over 170%.

Hai Robotics' Autonomous Case-handling Robots (ACR) are the key equipment in their systems. These robots maximize the use of vertical space, managing the storage of goods 32+ feet high. Hai Robotics' ACR solutions are independent of any storage medium, allowing the ASRS to be constructed of almost any industry standard racking structure with most kinds and sizes of bins, trays, cardboard cartons, and a variety of containers and materials.

Learn more: www.hairobotics.com.

Press Contact:

Amanda Powers

Digital Marketing Specialist, Hy-Tek Intralogistics

Amanda.Powers@hy-tek.com

Rebecca Lennartz

Director of Marketing, Hai Robotics

Rebecca.Lennartz@hairobotics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hy-Tek Intralogistics