Introducing Economical Yet Powerful AQUOS BOARD Interactive Displays

Multiple built-in apps and smart collaboration tools make these models the most economical, yet powerful devices yet

MONTVALE, N.J., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) and Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America (SNDSA) today announced the launch of the new PN-LC2 series of AQUOS BOARD® interactive displays built with powerful features for classrooms and corporate meeting spaces. The new large-format displays provide many of the features of the recently launched Sharp 4W-B series, plus additional, advanced features and smart, integrated collaboration tools normally found in more expensive display models.

The displays combine genuine 4K Ultra HD resolution and an intuitive "Pen-on-Paper" writing user experience. The single USB-C connector makes it simple to walk into a room, plug in your device and start working together straightaway. Each display features an integrated controller with whiteboard, touch screen and wireless functionality to help enhance productivity. Plus, their open architecture design supports a variety of operating systems, allowing users to wirelessly present their content quickly and easily, including Windows®, Android™, iOS®, macOS®, iPadOS® and Chrome™ OS.

"These models deliver a true 4K viewing experience with a 3840 x 2160 Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4K pixel resolution display and touchscreen. The LCD technology provides high contrast and visual clarity, ensuring that even the most detailed presentations, documents and diagrams can be easily viewed and read," says Gary Bailer, Director of Product Management, Pro AV Products. "Additionally, this series comes with a wide range of built-in apps to help get the most out of meetings and presentations."

Additional built-in apps and convenient features include a timer for meetings or exams, a cloud-based voting app, a file manager that makes it easy to organize data and projects, a screen recorder and a Chrome compatible web browser. For added productivity, the PN-LC2 series comes with Pen Software, e-Share wireless casting app, touch viewer software and is Synappx ready, allowing for simply smarter meetings and engaging classroom activities. An optional AV soundbar offers 4K video resolution with a 6-element microphone array and 8 watts of crystal-clear audio to ensure online meetings look and sound the best that they can be.

The PN-LC2 is available in three sizes: 65" Class (64.5" diagonal), 75" Class (74.5" diagonal) and 86" Class (85.6" diagonal) and come with a standard 5-year warranty. The new AQUOS BOARD interactive displays are available to ship immediately.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, strives to elevate your workplace with Simply Smarter technology, including professional and commercial displays that help you communicate, collaborate and disseminate information brilliantly. Sharp's professional and commercial displays are specially engineered to accelerate collaboration and are offered in a wide range of sizes and varying capabilities. For more information, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube.

About Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. is a leading global provider of professional and commercial visual technology and digital signage solutions, wholly owned by Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. Sharp/NEC offers a broad visual solutions portfolio, is a total solutions provider with strong ties to industry partners and has a reputation for quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support with a range of professional service offerings. Serving a wide variety of markets, the organization's expertise spans retail, enterprise, education, entertainment, transportation, energy and utility, and more.

For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

212.931.6172

PMerchan@Peppercomm.com

