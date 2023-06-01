Leading French accessible luxury fashion group SMCP chooses Openbravo to reinforce its premium shopping experience

LILLE, France, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Openbravo, global provider of a cloud-based unified commerce platform for retail chains, today announced the roll-out of its store solution to SMCP Group. Close to 200 stores in France and Netherlands are today already using Openbravo which is to be increased to around 350 before summer including stores in other countries like Ireland, which will be followed by all other stores in the months after the summer, for managing the store operations of the four group brands.

To accelerate SMCP's unified commerce strategy and to further strengthen its reputation for a premium shopping experience and personalized services, the group chose Openbravo as a single cloud-based commerce platform for its four brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac, in over 1.600 stores and 46 countries. The new solution will help SMCP to gain centralized management and visibility of all stores and POS terminals from one single point and facilitate the deployment of new features and faster innovation sharing across brands.

"We chose Openbravo because of its modular, cloud-based technology and its broad unified commerce coverage. We are betting on a fast-growing company that offers us a true strategic partnership. With a strong focus on the future, we believe that the Openbravo solution will give us agility to innovate for our customers and achieve our business objectives," said Marie-Caroline Bénézet, Director of Operations and Transformation at SMCP.

Thanks to Openbravo, SMCP will be able to support more efficiently a variety of shopping scenarios and options. These include unified commerce services such as Ship-from-Store, more flexible management of prices and in-store operations, as well as enhanced payment options through Openbravo's certified connector with Adyen. The new solution will also allow to improve visibility and management of in-store inventory during all daily and end-of-season operations.

The project will also include integration with various legacy systems facilitated by Openbravo's rich web-services based API.

"We are very proud to work with SMCP, a reference customer in the accessible luxury fashion & accessories sector, through a strong co-innovation partnership that shows again our value for this type of retailer. We are delighted to accompany them in this journey, which will result in key benefits for the business to support SMCP future growth and challenges," said Marco de Vries, CEO Openbravo.

About SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 46 countries, the Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market.

About Openbravo

Leveraging its modular and high-performance cloud technology, Openbravo, as part of DL Software, enables retail chains to accelerate their unified commerce strategies, delivering great shopping experiences and increasing agility and innovativeness of their operations.

With international customers such as BUT, Decathlon, Norauto, Sharaf DG, SMCP, Toys'R'Us Iberia and Zôdio, who have a presence in more than 50 countries, Openbravo today has over 10,000 back office users and more than 40,000 touch points, such as POS and self-service terminals, kiosks and others, managing over 20 billion euros per year in sales transactions.

