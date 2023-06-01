Stellantis Announces Design Leadership Changes

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis today announced the following appointments within the product design office executive leadership team, effective immediately. Vince Galante is appointed vice president of Jeep exterior design. Ryan Nagode is appointed vice president of interior design. Leandro Pinto is appointed vice president responsible for global UX. (PRNewswire)

Vince Galante to head Jeep ® Exterior Design

Ryan Nagode to lead Interior Design

Leandro Pinto to head Global User Experience

Stellantis today announced the following appointments within the product design office executive leadership team, effective immediately.

Vince Galante, Vice President - Jeep® Exterior Design

Vince Galante is appointed vice president of Jeep exterior design reporting to Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles. Galante will be responsible for all exterior design activities for the Jeep and Wagoneer by Jeep vehicle lineups.

Since joining the company in 2005, Galante has held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility and has been responsible for interior and exterior design, global UX, management and execution of various products and programs, including the Uconnect platform, Grand Wagoneer Concept, and the Airflow Vision Concept. Galante received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in transportation design from the College for Creative Studies and an executive MBA from Michigan State University.

During his career, Galante spent 12 years in the Jeep design studio working under former Head of Jeep Design Mark Allen, who announced his retirement from the company after 30 years.

Ryan Nagode, Vice President - Interior Design

Ryan Nagode is appointed vice president of interior design reporting to Gilles. In this position, Nagode will lead the interior design direction for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck and Wagoneer by Jeep brand vehicles, ensuring a cohesive and consistent interior design language representative of each brand and its heritage.

Since first joining the company in 2003 as a product designer, Nagode has helped to create numerous high-profile vehicles. Most recently, he led the interior design for the all-new Ram 1500 Revolution battery-electric vehicle concept and the all-new, all-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV, the first battery-electric light-duty pickup truck from Ram Truck. Nagode earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Industrial Design from the Cleveland Institute of Art.

Leandro Pinto, Vice President - Global User Experience

Leandro Pinto is appointed vice president responsible for global UX, reporting to Gilles with a matrix to Chief Design Officer Jean Pierre Ploue for the North American and European brands, respectively. Pinto will be responsible for global design development, coordination, and alignment of Stellantis' user experience and Uconnect platform.

Pinto joined Stellantis South America in 2019 leading the UX design team, eventually relocating to France in 2022 to work on regional and global programs. He earned an MBA from the Berlin School of Creative Leadership in association with Steinbeis University and has also studied at the University of Bologna in Italy, the University of Technology Sydney in Australia, and the Miami Ad School in São Paulo.

"Vince, Ryan and Leandro will bring their own unique perspective, imagination and innovation to these roles as we move toward an electrified future," said Gilles. "We're fortunate to have such proven and amazing talent inside our design office."

"I would also like to thank Mark Allen for his indelible contributions to the Jeep, Dodge and Ram Truck brands. I hope that when he looks back on his career, he feels the way we do, which is gratification for the legacy he helped to create that will be enjoyed by the world for years to come."

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Company website: www.stellantis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna

Twitter: @StellantisNA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

Stellantis today announced the following appointments within the product design office executive leadership team, effective immediately. Vince Galante is appointed vice president of Jeep exterior design. Ryan Nagode is appointed vice president of interior design. Leandro Pinto is appointed vice president responsible for global UX. (PRNewswire)

Stellantis today announced the following appointments within the product design office executive leadership team, effective immediately. Vince Galante is appointed vice president of Jeep exterior design. Ryan Nagode is appointed vice president of interior design. Leandro Pinto is appointed vice president responsible for global UX. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis