This Week in Travel News: 10 Stories You Need to See

This Week in Travel News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including vacation options in Yosemite, New Zealand, Greece, and more

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the travel industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

PR Newswire Weekly Travel Press Release Roundup, May 29-June 2, 2023. Photo provided by Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. https://prn.to/42ypkk9 (PRNewswire)

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

1. Now Accepting Reservations: Discover Palau, One of the World's Last Remaining Frontiers, with Four Seasons Explorer

Hidden in a remote part of the mighty Pacific, discover Palau—home to more than 340 emerald islands, an astonishing spectrum of marine life, and a 4,000-year-old culture still sustained by the local knowledge of 20,000 traditionally minded people - the most vital element of the unique Palauan culture.

2. Tenaya at Yosemite Set to Welcome Guests with Unique Seasonal Experiences

Offering a variety of modern and cozy lodging options and exclusive amenities, summer is the ideal time to visit as the warmer weather invite travelers to take in extraordinary surroundings through hiking, biking, a tailored Yosemite 360 vacation tour and more.

3. Longer 'Legendary Voyages' Highlight Holland America Line's 2024-2025 Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific Cruises

Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line's chief commercial officer, said, "The Australia Circumnavigation itinerary is the most in-depth immersion a cruiser can have of the continent, and many of our Legendary Voyages make it possible to visit distant destinations from a North American homeport. These cruises are among some of the most notable we offer."

4. BeachBound® Vacations Launches the Perfect Beach Finder™, a Unique Multi-Pronged Search Tool To Help Travelers Find Their Perfect Beach

With four distinct features, the Perfect Beach Finder™, allows travelers to browse vacations via a map, trip deal calendar, a quiz that delivers personalized results, or a list of vacations sorted by travelers' local airport.

5. Outdoorsy hits record 1 Million trips, 7 Million booked travel days, and launches Stays

"This milestone is also powerful proof that travelers are prioritizing time in the outdoors as 2023 looks to be a record year for us and the travel industry. It is also a fulfillment of our mission to restore our relationship with the outdoors and each other," said Outdoorsy's CMO and Co-Founder Jen Young.

6. Emma -- The Sleep Company Dreams Up First Sleep Hotels in Australia and Taiwan

By embracing sleep tourism, travel enthusiasts can now satisfy their wanderlust while also nurturing their physical and mental well-being. Sleep tourism fosters an appreciation for the importance of relaxation and rejuvenation, acknowledging the crucial role that sleep plays in sustaining a healthy lifestyle.

7. Pearls Olives Celebrates National Olive Day by Announcing Greece Vacation Giveaway

Tracy Wood, Director of Brand and Product Management, said, "Greece is known for its beautiful scenery, warm people, rich history, and delicious cuisine, and we can't wait for our winner to experience a vacation worthy of the gods."

8. Free Summer Camp for Children Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired and Have Multiple Disabilities "We have incredible sessions planned that emphasize safety, belonging and respect while encouraging independence. Without the distraction of technology, campers will slow down and create real-life social networks while they learn new skills and challenge themselves," says Mark Lucas, Wayfinder Family Services' camp and recreational programs manager.

9. Trip.com: Global Travellers Looking for Intra-Regional Summer Getaways

Specifically, thanks to the relaxation of travel restrictions in APAC, summer bookings have skyrocketed by 356% YoY in Asia, with European markets recording a 72% YoY increase this summer.

10. Travel Experience Marketplace GetYourGuide Secures $194 Million to Accelerate Global Expansion and Product Innovation

The travel experiences category is quickly growing, benefiting from a generational shift in consumer spending habits. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, American consumer spending on experiences grew twice as fast as spending on goods between 2000 and 2019.

Read more of the latest travel-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtravel on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Access Access ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

Cision PR Newswire logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PR Newswire