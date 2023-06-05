Shimadzu Medical Systems USA receives an IMV ServiceTrak Award in the General X-ray category

TORRANCE, Calif. , June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, a subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation, receives an IMV ServiceTrak Award in the General X-ray Systems category.

In the recent, 2022 ServiceTrak General X-ray series, Shimadzu Medical Systems USA received the highest customer satisfaction rating for "Best System Performance".

IMV produces a series of proprietary ServiceTrak reports derived from extensive online surveys or phone interviews with radiology professionals in U.S. hospitals and non-hospital locations from IMV's master database of Radiographic system locations. The radiology professionals are asked to rate their level of satisfaction with the equipment manufacturers, system performance, and the service support. This 2022 ServiceTrak survey results from interviews with 605 diagnostic imaging sites that have 939 unique systems.

Charles Cassudakis, Business Director of Radiographic and R/F Products emphasizes that, "We are extremely pleased to receive the IMV award for Best Product Performance for our General X-ray products. What makes this award so meaningful is that it reflects our customers' satisfaction with our Radiographic product portfolio consisting of the MobileDaRt MX-8 series and the RADspeed family."

About IMV

IMV, established in 1977, is a recognized leader in market research and online publishing for the medical imaging and clinical diagnostic instruments markets. Visit IMV at: www.imvinfo.com

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS)

Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, a division of Shimadzu Precision Instruments, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation, is its medical business subsidiary in the USA. Shimadzu Corporation, an international enterprise founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan, and the parent of Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic imaging equipment including Interventional X-ray system, General Radiographic System, Portable X-ray System and Radiographic Fluoroscopy System.

Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Torrance, California with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Canada with a Sales and Marketing office located in Cleveland, Ohio and Direct Operations headquartered out of Dallas Texas providing direct services across 6 states and Kenmore Washington providing direct services across 4 states.

For further information about Shimadzu Medical Systems USA or other activities of Shimadzu in North America, please contact us at marketing@shimadzu-usa.com .

