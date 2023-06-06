Allied Global Marketing Promotes Erin Corbett to EVP of Global Partnership Marketing

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Global Marketing (Allied), a full-service performance marketing agency working with the world's leading entertainment, culture and lifestyle brands, today announced the promotion of Erin Corbett to Executive Vice President of Global Partnership Marketing.

Photo Credit: Erin Corbett (PRNewswire)

Corbett, based in Los Angeles, launched the Partnership Marketing division at Allied in 2010, and over the past decade plus, her team has generated billions of dollars' worth of earned and paid media value for their clients. Most recently, Corbett expanded the team to London, offering clients global outreach. Prior to joining Allied, Corbett's experience included senior marketing roles at Disney, Warner Bros. Studios, Harrah's Entertainment and Imagi Animation Studios.

"I am very pleased to promote Erin to this new role," commented Clint Kendall, CEO of Allied. "She has done a tremendous job by continuously growing and elevating Allied's Global Partnership Marketing solution over time. Erin now represents premier clients across streaming, film, video games, hospitality and retail, and has done deals with leading brands around the world. I am looking forward to what she can accomplish for the agency's clients in the future."

Allied's Global Partnership Marketing team offers services such as in-kind and licensed promotions, sponsorships, product placement, and brand ambassadors/talent acquisition from both a global and local market perspective. These partnerships are often integrated into strategic campaigns that leverage a variety of Allied's other services across its Paid, Earned, Owned, Creative and Strategy solutions.

Current client accounts of the Global Partnership Marketing team include Prime Video, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Focus Features, Princess Cruises, Holland America, SEGA Europe Ltd., Relic Entertainment, Tencent, NCSOFT, WildBrain (Strawberry Shortcake, Teletubbies) and Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto among others.

ABOUT ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING

In business for over 30 years, Allied has built upon its roots in advertising and publicity for movie studios to become a global leader in entertainment, culture, and lifestyle marketing. Allied's global team of specialists, over 400 strong across 24 offices in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, create campaigns that drive conversion for some of the world's biggest brands and their diverse customers across film, TV, streaming, sports, gaming, live entertainment, cultural institutions, hospitality, and consumer brands. The Allied advantage consists of a truly global approach to our client services. With boots on the ground in countries across the world, clients are given a holistic approach with localized solutions and activations.

To learn more, visit www.alliedglobalmarketing.com

LinkedIn

Twitter

Instagram

Facebook

Allied Global Marketing Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allied Global Marketing