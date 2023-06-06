Coffee and Music Cultures Collide with A First-of-its-Kind, Rockin' Collaboration

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Keurig and fan-favorite rock band, The Rolling Stones, announced the launch of their limited-edition "Start Me Up" iced coffee kit. Produced in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group's industry-leading merchandise and brand management company, the bespoke kit channels the band's electrifying spirit to help people turn up their summer with the perfect iced coffee experience at home.

Keurig® and The Rolling Stones Unveil Exclusive "Start Me Up" Iced Coffee Kit

Featuring an iced coffee-inspired twist on the band's iconic logo, the "Start Me Up" Iced Coffee Kit includes a custom-designed K-Iced™ Brewer, matching tumbler, and curated "Start Me Up" K-Cup® Pod coffee blend, co-created with The Rolling Stones. The kit also amplifies your at-home coffee experience with the first-ever branded Spotify playlist, hand-picked by the band, to rock out to while you brew, sip, and enjoy.

"The Rolling Stones is a household name and widely considered as one of the most definitive bands in history. As their first-ever coffee collaboration, we're excited to bring their lively spirit to life through our limited edition 'Start Me Up' iced coffee kit," said Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "Whether you're a routine iced coffee drinker, a long-time Rolling Stones fan, or want to simply amplify your coffee drinking habits, we invite consumers to infuse a little rock and roll energy into their iced coffee experience."

Perfectly paired with the brewer, the limited-edition "Start Me Up" K-Cup® pod coffee blend features a nutty roast that'll start you up with electrifying notes of strawberry for the ultimate, great tasting cup of iced coffee. It's the ideal way to invigorate taste buds this summer with this one-of-a-kind blend, bringing incredible flavor to the season that celebrates the uncapped energy of The Rolling Stones.

"We're thrilled to be branching into the iced coffee space with Keurig," said The Rolling Stones. "We've collaborated to bring this limited-edition product to life and give fans a new way to fuel their day."

To learn more about the Rolling Stones ♥ Keurig collaboration and to help amplify summer with a coffee experience unlike any other, visit Keurig.com today to purchase this kit for $139.99, while supplies last.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue of more than $14 billion and approximately 28,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in liquid refreshment beverages, including soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Clamato®, CORE®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Mott's®, Snapple®, and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company's Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform is focused on the greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, its supply chain, the health and well-being of consumers and with its people and communities. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com .

About Bravado

Bravado is the leading global provider of consumer, lifestyle and branding services to recording artists and entertainment brands around the world. Part of Universal Music Group, the leader in music-based entertainment, Bravado represents artists in more than 40 countries and provides services including sales, licensing, branding, marketing and e-commerce. Their extensive global distribution network gives artists and brands the opportunity to create deeper connections with their fans through apparel, consumer packaged goods and unique experiences. For more information: http://www.bravado.com .

