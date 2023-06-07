Stax Announces Appointment of Jayson Traxler as CEO

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks, has announced its Board of Managers unanimously agreed to appoint Jayson Traxler as CEO, effective immediately. Traxler joined Stax in 2021 as Chief Operating Officer after the strategic platform investment from Blue Point Capital Partners and named President in 2022. Through his instrumental role in spearheading the development and execution of critical growth initiatives, Stax has witnessed a remarkable transformation. From scaling operations and nurturing talent to optimizing client-delivery platforms, Traxler has established a solid foundation for the success of the firm.

Jayson Traxler, CEO of Stax (PRNewswire)

"Jayson's appointment as CEO is a testament to the importance of trust, stewardship, and shared ethos. As the founder, having led the firm for nearly three decades, finding the right person with a compelling vision and hands-on execution capabilities was paramount," said Rafi Musher, Chairman of the Board of Stax. "Having known Jayson for over a decade and having collaborated closely, his extensive knowledge, valuable relationships, and continuous learning have been truly inspiring. In the past year and a half, we have achieved significant milestones: expanding to Europe, rapidly growing the NYC office, elevating our value creation and sell-side capabilities, all while leading with tech-enablement. Jayson has also delivered on an important mandate to nurture an environment that empowers the next generation to assume greater responsibilities and actively participate in the firm's growth. I couldn't be more thrilled for Jayson, Stax, and the promising future that lies ahead."

"Over the last 18 months, we've worked towards building a durable and sustainable organization that generates long-term value and creates exceptional opportunities for our employees," said Traxler. "Stax is strategically mapping its path towards several key priorities that will shape our future success. Our recent GTM strategy rollout is a transformative milestone that sets the stage for cultivating deeper client relationships and propels Stax towards a trajectory of accelerated growth. We are also prioritizing focused hiring at the senior level, ensuring we assemble a diverse team of exceptional talent. Additionally, our focus on the development of unique product offerings and exploration of new markets promises to unlock exciting opportunities for Stax."

About Stax LLC

Stax LLC is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail, and education. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Please visit www.stax.com and follow Stax on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stax LLC