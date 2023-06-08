Fastweb Releases Annual Roster of Scholarship and Internship Opportunities for LGBTQ+ Students and Allies

WESTON, Mass., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastweb, the leading website for scholarship and financial aid information and a member of the Monster network, announces a new roster of their annual LGBTQ+ Community Scholarships & Internships for the LGBTQ+ student community and allies. Scholarship and Internship applications are open for students focusing their studies in various fields including STEM, Social Work, Community Service and more to help them pay for their college education and support their career goals.

Fastweb also highlights these key resources to provide college bound and existing college students additional ways to find scholarship and internship opportunities, college options, and financial aid:

Fastweb is in its 28th year of providing access to scholarship and internship opportunities to college bound and existing college students. For more helpful free online resources, visit Fastweb.com.

